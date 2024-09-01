49ers' Pearsall released from hospital one day after shooting

There continues to be positive developments surrounding 49ers rookie wide receiver Ricky Pearsall.

Pearsall, who was shot in the chest during an armed robbery attempt on Saturday near Union Square in San Francisco, was released from Zuckergberg San Francisco General Hospital on Sunday, the 49ers announced in a statement.

An update on Ricky Pearsall. pic.twitter.com/aoF2s9Ztcm — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) September 1, 2024

Pearsall's mother, Erin, provided an update on her son in a Facebook post early Sunday morning, sharing that the 23-year-old is in "good spirits" and that the bullet avoided any viral organs before exiting out his back.

Pearsall's status also was upgraded from "stable" to "fair" condition before his release on Sunday.

