15 random Super Bowl facts that highlight 49ers-Chiefs matchup

Super Bowl LVIII is just one sleep away, and it's sure to be a hard-fought matchup as the 49ers seek playoff vengeance against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium.

While the 49ers Faithful and Chiefs Kingdom certainly know the Vince Lombardi Trophy is at stake, here are 15 other fun factoids, records and streaks that put the big game into perspective, per the NFL:

Patrick Mahomes and Brock Purdy both were in elementary school the last time an NFL team won consecutive Super Bowls. When the New England Patriots defeated Philadelphia on Feb. 6, 2005, to secure a second consecutive title in Super Bowl XXXIX, Andy Reid was on the Eagles’ sideline in a 24-21 loss. This time, Reid, Mahomes and the Chiefs have an opportunity to break the longest stretch of seasons without a repeat champion in NFL history. There were eight repeat winners over the first 39 Super Bowls, but none over the last 18.

Nineteen years ago, Kyle Shanahan had just ended his first season as an NFL assistant coach with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. And after watching his father, Mike, win consecutive Super Bowls (1997-98) as head coach of the Denver Broncos, the younger Shanahan with a victory this week would make that father-son tandem the first such duo in NFL annals to win Super Bowls as head coaches.

Mahomes can claim his third Super Bowl victory, something that just four previous quarterbacks have accomplished: Tom Brady (seven) and Pro Football Hall of Famers Terry Bradshaw (four), Joe Montana (four) and Troy Aikman (three).

Mahomes at age 28 will become the youngest quarterback in history to start a fourth Super Bowl, two years faster than the previous youngest, a 30-year-old Brady in 2007. With a victory, Mahomes would join Brady and Aikman as the only quarterbacks ever to win three Super Bowls before their 30th birthdays.

Kansas City moved quickly to hire Reid as head coach on Jan. 7, 2013. Since that day, over 11 seasons, the Chiefs have not experienced a losing campaign. No other NFL team has an active streak of winning seasons longer than five years. Reid has led his team to Super Bowls in four of the past five seasons after the franchise went 49 straight years (1970-2018) without a Super Bowl berth.

Niners running back Christian McCaffrey and Pro Football Hall of Famer Terrell Davis are the only players in league annals to average at least 110 scrimmage yards per game in both the regular season and postseason (minimum 75 and five games, respectively).

Kansas City’s Isiah Pacheco is expected to become the first running back since Pro Football Hall of Famer Tony Dorsett in 1977-78 to start Super Bowls in each of his first two NFL seasons. The Chiefs selected Pacheco 251st overall, 11 picks before Purdy (262nd), in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL Draft. Like Purdy, Pacheco’s name was announced at a podium in Las Vegas.

Since Allegiant Stadium opened in 2020, the Chiefs and 49ers are a combined 5-0 at the facility. Kansas City is 4-0 all-time in Las Vegas, including a Week 12 victory over the Raiders earlier this season. The 49ers, meanwhile, won their only regular-season game at the stadium, a 37-34 overtime triumph over Las Vegas in Week 17 of the 2022 season.

The 49ers advanced to their eighth Super Bowl, tied second-most among NFL teams. Can tie New England and the Pittsburgh Steelers for most Super Bowl wins (6).

McCaffrey can become first player with six rush touchdowns in a single postseason since 2018 (Sony Michel) and can become the third player ever (Marcus Allen and Terrell Davis) with 50-plus scrimmage yards and a touchdown in each of his first seven career playoff games.

Nick Bosa had two sacks in the NFC Championship and has 10 sacks in 11 career playoff games. He aims for his third in row against the Chiefs with a sack, including the playoffs. Bosa can become the sixth player since 1982 with 12 playoff sacks and four career playoff games with two-plus sacks.

The Chiefs can become ninth team all-time to win consecutive Super Bowls and first since New England in 2003-04.

Reid can become the fifth head coach ever with three or more Super Bowl wins.

Mahomes is 14-3 in 17 career playoff starts and can become the third quarterback all-time with 15-plus career playoff wins, joining Brady (35) and Montana (16).

Chiefs rookie receiver Rashee Rice needs six catches to surpass Ja’Marr Chase (25 in 2021) for most playoff catches ever by rookie.

