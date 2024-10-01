How PFF graded Purdy, 49ers in bounce-back win over Patriots

There were several eye-popping plays in the 49ers' 30-13 win over the New England Patriots on Sunday at Levi's Stadium, and then there were others that the team and San Francisco fans would rather not see.

The 49ers' PFF grades reflect that performance.

The offense got a few of its playmakers back on the field in wide receiver Deebo Samuel and tight end George Kittle who were immediately involved, while the star of Week 3 — wideout Jauan Jennings also did his part against the Patriots.

Quarterback Brock Purdy showed his escapability while also proving he can be efficient stretching the field with deep pass attempts throughout the game.

On the defensive side, the stars came to play, with linebacker Fred Warner and edge rusher Nick Bosa making momentum shifting plays. Maybe more notable were the lesser known players who contributed on the field in place of veterans who sat out due to injuries.

Rookie safety Malik Mustapha was tapped for his first NFL start in place of Talanoa Hufanga, who sat of the game after rolling his ankle in Thursday's practice. Kevin Givens, Sam Okuayinonu and rookie Evan Anderson contributed on the defense front, limiting the Patriots to only 73 yards on the ground.

Here are the 49ers' PFF grades for Week 4:

Offense

WR Jauan Jennings -- 83.0

Jennings caught three of his six targets for 88 yards, all for first downs with an average of 29.3 yards per reception. The Tennessee product is averaging an NFL-leading 3.50 receiving yards per route run this season.

TE George Kittle -- 80.3

Kittle caught all four of his targets for 45 yards including an improbable touchdown grab with three defenders around him. Three of the All-Pro’s reception were for a first down and two were contested.

Kittle jumps over EVERYONE for this TD grab 💪 pic.twitter.com/qRsCsCp8gI — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) September 29, 2024

RB Jordan Mason -- 66.2

Mason registered 24 carries for 123 yards and a touchdown with 57 yards coming after contact. The ball carrier received a lower score in pass protection (2.7) after allowing one hurry.

QB Brock Purdy -- 73.2

Purdy aired it out and completed four of his seven attempts of 20 or more yards downfield for 142 yards, one touchdown with one interception.

Purdy airs one out to Deebo 🙌 pic.twitter.com/rk4ETWLJhR — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) September 29, 2024

Purdy currently has the highest time to throw (snap to release, sack, or scramble across the line of scrimmage) in the NFL at 3.26 seconds, which is over a half-second longer than his 2023 average of 2.74 seconds.

The quarterback’s average time to throw on Sunday was an NFL-leading 3.62 seconds, ahead of Cleveland Browns Deshaun Watson, who had the next highest at 3.26 seconds on average.

Purdy also has 12 scrambles across the line of scrimmage through four weeks, after recording only 17 total in 2023.

The offensive line

Purdy was under pressure on 10 of his 30 dropbacks but the offensive line did a commendable job with only five pressures allowed (one additional pressure allowed by Mason).

LT Trent Williams -- 83.9 overall grade, 88.4 pass blocking grade (no pressures allowed)

LG Aaron Banks -- 58.2 overall grade, 13.2 pass blocking (one hit, three hurries)

C Jake Brendel -- 73.5 overall grade, 84.3 pass blocking grade (no pressures allowed)

RG Dominick Puni -- 85.8 overall grade, 88.4 pass blocking grade (no pressures allowed)

RT Colton McKivitz -- 82.1 overall grade. 74.2 pass blocking grade (one hit)

Defense

LB Fred Warner -- 96.6

Warner registered seven tackles, four run stops, and a pick six in less than one half (28 plays). The All-Pro currently is PFF's highest-graded NFL player for the season at 95.9.

ALL-PRO FRED WITH THE PICK 6️⃣🤯 pic.twitter.com/rNUYotWwyK — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) September 29, 2024

The defensive line

DL Nick Bosa -- 92.5

The All-Pro led the defense with seven total pressures — one sack, one hit, five hurries as well as five stops. The lineman also effectively walled off a path for Warner to make it to the end zone for the pick six.

DL Leonard Floyd -- 61.6

The veteran edge rusher was second only to Bosa in pressures with six — one sack, three hits and two hurries. Floyd’s pressure on Jacoby Brissett influenced the pass that ended up as a touchdown for Warner.

DL Sam Okuayinonu - 92.3

In his first game since being signed to the 49ers' 53-man roster, the lineman registered three pressures — one hit, two hurries in just ten pass rushing snaps. Okuayinonu also a forced fumble in the run game. In his last two games, the Maryland product has five quarterback pressures in just 15 pass rushes.

Kevin Givens -- 80.9 pass rush grade (three sacks, one hurry)

Maliek Collins -- 70.0 pass rush grade (two sacks, one hit one hurry)

Evan Anderson -- 86.6 pas rush grade (one sack, one hurry)

Yetur Gross-Matos -- 60.4 pass rush grade (two hurries)

Jordan Elliott -- 65.9 pass rush grade (one hurry)

CB Deommordore Lenoir -- 79.2

Lenoir received a 85.0 coverage grade, allowing three catches on six targets for 23 yards and registering one pass break up.

S Ji’Ayir Brown - 71.6

Brown registered five tackles, one assist and three stops but missed two tackles in the game. The second-year safety allowed three catches but for only 10 total yards.

S Malik Mustapha -- 63.5

Not a bad beginning for the rookie’s first NFL start with three solo tackles, one missed. The rookie also allowed tow catches on three targets but for only 12 yards.

Odds and ends

Brissett was under pressure on 19 of his 39 dropbacks or 48.7 percent and completed five of his 12 attempts for 92 yards with one interception and a 34.0 passer rating when under pressure.

