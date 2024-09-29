49ers safety Hufanga inactive vs. Patriots with ankle injury

SANTA CLARA — Rookie Malik Mustapha appears to be in line for his first NFL start on Sunday at Levi's Stadium.

The 49ers announced safety Talanoa Hufanga as one of the team’s inactive players for their Week 4 game against the New England Patriots.

Hufanga rolled his ankle during practice on Thursday and was listed as questionable on the team’s official injury report.

49ers inactive for Week 4 game vs. Patriots:

S Talanoa Hufanga (ankle)

WR Ronnie Bell

CB Darrell Luter

OL Ben Bartch

QB Joshua Dobbs (third QB)



Look for rookie S Malik Mustapha to get his first NFL start in place of Hufanga. — Matt Maiocco (@MaioccoNBCS) September 29, 2024

Mustapha, a fourth-round draft pick from Wake Forest, has appeared to work his way into the role of the team's No. 3 safety.

The 49ers on Saturday elevated rookie safety Jaylen Mahoney from the practice squad to be available to make his NFL debut as a backup and special-teams player against the Patriots.

Each of the 49ers’ other players listed as questionable have been cleared to play: receiver Deebo Samuel (calf), left tackle Trent Williams (toe), defensive tackle Jordan Elliott (foot) and linebacker Dee Winters (ankle).

In addition, tight end George Kittle will return to action after missing the 49ers’ Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Rams due to a hamstring injury.

Samuel’s return after missing only one game comes as a pleasant surprise for the 49ers. His calf injury was expected to keep him sidelined for multiple games.

Wide receiver Chris Conley was added to the injury report on Sunday morning due to an illness. The team stated that Conley is expected to play.

Hufanga’s inability to play comes as a setback for the 49ers on Sunday. Hufanga returned to action last week, 10 months after sustaining a torn ACL. Hufanga registered seven tackles in his return.

Veteran safety George Odum started the first two games of the season in place of Hufanga, but the 49ers began working Mustapha into the mix.

In the first three games, Mustapha played 36 snaps of defense and 47 plays on special teams.

Mustapha is expected to take on a more significant role on Sunday against the run-heavy Patriots. Mustapha is likely to start alongside fellow safety Ji’Ayir Brown in the 49ers’ defensive backfield.

