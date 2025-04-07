Butler astounded by Steph's lack of foul calls: ‘It really angers me'

SAN FRANCISCO – All it took was two months playing alongside Steph Curry for Jimmy Butler to speak his mind on how his superstar Warriors teammate is guarded, overcoming a physical beating each and every game, yet rarely getting a favorable whistle that somebody bound to be a first-ballot Hall of Famer with a résumé as good anybody usually gets.

Curry totaled 125 points, scoring 52, 37 and 36 in three consecutive games as the Warriors took down the Memphis Grizzlies, Los Angeles Lakers and Denver Nuggets in that order. He also shot 25 free throws in that three-game span for an average of over eight attempts at the line. That’s not how things went for Curry in the Warriors’ 106-96 loss to the Houston Rockets on Sunday at Chase Center, snapping Golden State’s five-game win streak.

After averaging nearly 42 points in his previous three games, Curry scored three against the Rockets. He took 10 shots, including eight 3-pointers, and only made one. His lone time seeing the ball tickle the twine was a 36-foot heave in the final seconds of the first half.

But despite being held, hugged, grabbed and in some instances borderline mauled, Curry didn’t get to the free-throw line once.

Speaking in the Warriors’ locker room after the loss, Butler vehemently defended Curry while trying to wrap his head around the lack of foul calls he receives.

“Did a good job of whatever you want to call it,” Butler said about the Rockets’ defense on Curry, shrugging his shoulders and shaking his head.

When asked to clarify what he meant by “whatever you want to call it,” Butler made his message crystal clear.

“I don’t even know,” he continued. “I’ve never seen an individual get fouled more than he gets fouled. To me, I think that’s astounding. But, you know, it’s crazy to say but he’s used to it. It’s been happening to him his whole career, and he’s found a way through it, around it, under it, whatever you want to call it – that’s tough.”

Since making his Warriors debut on Feb. 8, Butler has played 23 games with Curry. Sunday’s loss dropped their record together to 20-3. What has been evident to Curry’s longest teammates was obvious to Butler right away.

The same thing can be said when Butler and Curry were opponents.

“I’m pretty sure it’s been happening for 16 straight years,” Butler said. “I get to see it, and it really angers me that he’s on my team and he gets hacked like that.”

Curry’s play style is as unique as it comes. He’s the greatest 3-point shooter of all time, but he doesn’t simply camp out beyond the arc. Curry turns the hardwood into his personal track-turned-obstacle course, running all around the court and through defenders. Butler says referees miss calls when Curry is both on and off the ball, making an emphasis on how much is missed when he doesn’t have the ball in his hands.

Finally, Butler put an end to the conversation while protecting himself from the league and making sure his wallet doesn’t become lighter.

“That’s not my job, leave me alone,” Butler said in response to being asked why more off-ball fouls aren’t called for Curry.

For his career, Curry has only averaged 4.3 free-throw attempts per game, which is the exact number he now is at this season. Butler, being someone whose style lends more to shooting free throws in bunches, has averaged 6.7 free-throw attempts per game in his 14-year career.

He went 4 of 4 on free throws Sunday night, and in 26 games now is averaging 7.2 shots at the line in a Warriors jersey.

This conversation is something Curry has dealt with for years, hearing the outcries of frustration from Dub Nation. Behind closed doors, he has had the same amount of annoyance in certain instances that fans and Butler showed. Complaining and crying wolf also isn’t his style. Never has been, never will be.

It surely wasn’t following his sixth game this season alone without a single shot at the free-throw line.

“I don’t know how to answer that question,” Curry said. “When you’ve been around 16 years, you’ve seen it all. I don’t ever expect to get calls. I don’t ever go in looking for it. Just trying to play basketball, play the way I do every night – battle through physicality, whatever. If I need to say something, say something.

“But I don’t have any expectations.”

As his teammate for 13 seasons, neither does Draymond Green.

“You know my view on fouls and referees,” Green said, garnering a laugh from Curry as they shared the podium. “You know my view.”

How Curry is guarded, and in return how he’s officiated, isn’t a new topic of discussion. The reaction from his newest star teammate is.

Every team will continue to try and out-physical Curry, whose added strength, muscle and facial hair should have his Baby-Faced Assassin nickname long retired. Teammates and coaches alike will vouch for him until he makes the decision his playing days are done.

Putting him down for more than three points Tuesday night in the Warriors’ game against the Phoenix Suns is as near of a guarantee as one can make. When he was held to two points against the Grizzlies earlier this season, Curry scored 31 two nights later in a win over the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Trying to predict favorable – or even fair – foul calls is similar to the same shrug of the shoulders Butler displayed. Good luck guessing. Just know Curry is going to keep his real feelings to himself.

