Kittle admits doubting 49ers' play call on spectacular TD grab

SANTA CLARA -- The best play call in football is the one that works, a reminder George Kittle received in epic fashion during the 49ers' resounding 30-13 win over the New England Patriots on Sunday at Levi's Stadium.

Kittle's spectacular leaping-touchdown grab stole the show Sunday, but the All-Pro tight end left the huddle a bit weary of coach Kyle Shanahan's aggressive play call so close to the end zone.

"Oh dear, it felt fantastic," Kittle said regarding his touchdown reception. "Just wasn't really confident in the play call, because that was something we had originally called from way farther out. When he called it from the 10 [yard-line], I had to double check with Brock that it was the right play, and I was like, 'Alright, man. Just throw it.' And he just threw it. So it was pretty fun."

Kittle described how the out-and-up route he ran originally had been called much further from the goal line, which theoretically would allow more space to separate at the top of his stem. Instead, Shanahan opted to call it in the shadow of New England's goal post, with Kittle gleefully supporting the results over the process in this scenario.

"It was like an out-and-up that we had originally called from the 40-yard line," Kittle explained. "So I thought we were going to run it. But, what a great play call. When it works, man."

Future Hall of Famer Trent Williams had high praise for Kittle's acrobatic touchdown, with the 14-year NFL veteran calling it one of the most impressive catches he's seen in his football career.

"I did, I had a great view of it. And I was really amazed," Williams said. "I was speechless, honestly. I was just like, 'I know that ball is coming out,' and when he got up celebrating I was like, 'Wow.' That is one of the greatest catches I've seen in person."

Kittle appreciated the compliment from his decorated teammate.

"That's saying something coming from Trent WIlliams," Kittle said. "He's played a lot of football, so yes, it means a lot."

A week after an unfathomable defeat to the Los Angeles Rams, San Francisco rebounded in a major way on Sunday, handling business at home against a team they should beat -- which is what championship caliber teams do.

While this Week 4 tilt might get lost in the shuffle of a marathon season, Kittle's remarkable snag in the back corner of the end zone won't be forgotten any time soon.

