Mason's place on UDFA running backs yardage list hints at bright future

Jordan Mason has put himself in rarified air among undrafted NFL running backs after his latest 49ers rushing performance.

Per ESPN’s Nick Wagoner, Mason has the third-most rushing yards by an undrafted running back through their team’s first four games, trailing only Arian Foster and Priest Holmes.

Most rushing yards by an undrafted player through the team's first four games of a season in NFL history:



Arian Foster, 2010 -- 539

Priest Holmes, 2004 -- 476

Jordan Mason, 2024 -- 447 — Nick Wagoner (@nwagoner) September 30, 2024

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Foster was the most dominant rusher in the league for the Houston Texans, amassing four consecutive 1,000-yard seasons, four Pro Bowl selections and one All-Pro selection.

Holmes was the lead back for the Kansas City Chiefs from 2001-2007, with three Pro Bowl selections and three All-Pro selections from 2001-2003.

Mason’s impressive start to the 2024 NFL season has filled the void left by Christian McCaffrey’s injury, giving the 49ers a bruising runner who can eat up yards on every carry. The 25-year-old had another great outing in the 49ers' 30-13 win over the New England Patriots on Sunday at Levi's Stadium, rushing for 123 yards and one touchdown.

With McCaffrey not expected to return until November at the earliest, Mason will continue to be the featured back as San Francisco faces a slew of the best teams in the NFL over the next eight weeks.

Expect a healthy dose of Mason as the third-year pro continues to gain even more confidence with the football in his hands.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast