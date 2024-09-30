49ers DBs appreciate front pressure that halted Patriots' passing game

SANTA CLARA -- Jacoby Brissett wasn't the only one who felt the pressure the 49ers' defensive line applied in Sunday's 30-13 win over the New England Patriots.

The 49ers' secondary -- which watched their teammates sack the Patriots quarterback six times and constantly harass him -- felt it, too. And they very much appreciated it.

"Them boys got off today," 49ers safety Ji'Ayir Brown said after the game. "They had a goal, they come in with a goal every game, but we had to get back to playing like us, and they are a pivotal force in how we represent our defense, and they came out.

"When you got to guard a guy for two and a half seconds, it’s pretty easy out there."

The Patriots averaged just 3.3 yards per pass play, compared to the 49ers' 10.1, as Brissett completed 19 of his 32 passes for 168 yards and lost 25 yards on the six sacks. New England averaged a measly 3.5 yards per play overall, compared to San Francisco's 7.2.

Cornerback Deommodore Lenoir also recognized his defensive teammates, who prevented him from needing to cover his receiver for an extended amount of time with their consistent pressure on Brissett.

"Oh yeah, they were hunting all day today," Lenoir said. "I take my hat off to them. Just getting back on track, dominating and winning their 1-on-1s. I got to give it up to my guys out there."

Coach Kyle Shanahan, who noted his defense's deficiencies in the 49ers' previous two losses, was pleased with the unit's performance, especially as it allowed the Patriots to convert just 5 of 16 third-down attempts.

"I thought the defense was awesome all day," Shanahan said. "From what I saw out there, it seemed like they dominated the run and the pass game. ... Especially with losing Hargrave last week, we really needed to step it up, and then losing Jordan in this game, too, just made them down a man, and I thought they played well throughout the game -- first quarter to fourth."

Shanahan and Co. hope to keep the momentum going next Sunday when the 49ers (2-2) welcome the NFC West rival Arizona Cardinals (1-3) to the Bay Area.

