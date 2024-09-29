Maiocco's Observations: Purdy fuels 49ers' bounce-back win vs. Pats

BOX SCORE

SANTA CLARA — The 49ers had two touchdowns nullified by penalties, as well as another special-teams blunder.

So, although the 49ers stopped their two-game losing streak with a 30-13 victory over the New England Patriots on Sunday, it was a far-from-perfect performance.

Quarterback Brock Purdy and running back Jordan Mason supplied enough offense, and the defense did not allow the Patriots' offense much room to breathe en route to the Week 4 victory at Levi’s Stadium.

The 49ers jumped out to a 20-0 lead and never really were threatened as they evened their record to 2-2 on the 2024 NFL season.

Here are the major takeaways from the 49ers’ victory over the rebuilding Patriots:

Offense takes a different look

Deebo Samuel returned to the starting lineup, and it was not in his usual role.

When the 49ers opened the game Sunday, they featured three wide receivers. Only Samuel was lined up in the backfield, and he carried the ball on a traditional running play. But the rest of the day belonged to Mason, who gained 123 yards on 24 carries and scored a touchdown.

Quarterback Brock Purdy managed to spread the ball around while completing 15 of 27 passes for 288 yards and one touchdown with one interception. His passer rating was 89.7.

That all came with Samuel and George Kittle back on the field. One week earlier, wide receiver Jauan Jennings accounted for nearly all of the 49ers’ offense with 175 yards and three touchdowns in a 27-24 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

After the 49ers settled for field goals on their first two possessions, Purdy got the 49ers into the end zone for a 20-0 lead with 3:18 remaining in the first half.

The 49ers had two TDs nullified earlier in the drive because of penalties. Kittle’s holding penalty wiped out Purdy’s 38-yard touchdown pass to Jordan Mason, and an illegal shift nullified Purdy’s 12-yard scoring strike to fullback Kyle Juszczyk.

San Francisco finally cashed in the points on Kittle’s leaping 12-yard TD catch between three New England defenders.

Kittle jumps over EVERYONE for this TD grab 💪 pic.twitter.com/qRsCsCp8gI — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) September 29, 2024

The 49ers put the game away with a four-play, 70-yard touchdown drive early in the third quarter after the Patriots climbed within 20-10. Purdy hit Samuel on a 53-yard pass play, and three plays later, Mason took it into the end zone on a 4-yard run.

Purdy airs one out to Deebo 🙌 pic.twitter.com/rk4ETWLJhR — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) September 29, 2024

JP finds pay dirt to extend the lead 🤑 pic.twitter.com/dUKUB9ZN0e — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) September 29, 2024

Warner makes game-changing play

The 49ers’ offense went 0 for 2 on their first two trips inside the red zone.

All-Pro linebacker Fred Warner supplied the 49ers with their best offense early in the game when he made a sprawling interception of Patriots quarterback Jacoby Brissett's pass, got to his feet and ran 45 yards into the end zone.

ALL-PRO FRED WITH THE PICK 6️⃣🤯 pic.twitter.com/rNUYotWwyK — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) September 29, 2024

Warner, however, sustained an ankle injury late in the first half and did not return to action in the second half. Warner stood along the 49ers’ sideline and took an active role in supporting his teammates.

But even with a half day of work, Warner made a huge impact on this game.

With the 49ers leading 6-0, he dropped into the middle of the field and made the leaping grab of Brissett’s throw intended for wide receiver Tyquan Thornton.

Warner scrambled to his feet and picked up some blocks along the way. Safety Ji’Ayir Brown and cornerback Charvarius Ward ran interference on Brissett, and Warner slipped into the end zone despite Antonio Gibson’s attempt to shove him out of bounds near the goal line.

Warner continues his remarkable start to the season, as he has two interceptions, three forced fumbles and one sack in the first four games.

Picking up the slack for Hargrave

Two-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Javon Hargrave likely is out for the season with a torn triceps. The 49ers on Sunday had several players step up along their defensive line in his absence.

Kevin Givens did not start, but he came through with his best day as a professional. He had 5.5 sacks in 60 career games entering the day, but he registered a career-high 2.5 sacks in the first half, and Maliek Collins added 1.5 sacks.

Defensive end Sam Okuayinonu, whom the 49ers promoted from the practice squad Saturday, forced a fumble that Collins recovered in the first quarter. The 49ers cashed in the takeaway for a field goal.

The 49ers’ defensive line keyed a strong effort in the run game. Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson gained just 43 yards on 13 carries and lost a fumble.

The Patriots also struggled in the passing game, as Brissett completed just 19 of 32 passes for 168 yards and one touchdown with one interception.

New England’s only touchdown came at the beginning of the second half after Isaac Guerendo fumbled the opening kickoff and the Patriots recovered the loose ball at the 27-yard line. Brissett capped the five-play touchdown drive with a 5-yard touchdown pass to tight end Austin Hooper.

However, it was not all good news for the 49ers’ defense.

Defensive tackle Jordan Elliott, who replaced Hargrave in the starting lineup, sustained a knee injury and was ruled out for the remainder of the game at the beginning of the second half.