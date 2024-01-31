Bosa blown away by Purdy's success in heartwarming postgame chat

Since his first start as 49ers quarterback, Brock Purdy has turned heads and blown minds, even on his own team.

In a locker room exchange captured by "Inside the NFL" after the 49ers won the NFC Championship on Sunday at Levi's Stadium, San Francisco defensive end Nick Bosa was in awe of Purdy, leading to a humorous exchange between the two.

“Bro, the fact that you are doing this blows my mind,” Bosa said.

“All of us, bro. All of us. It’s crazy,” Purdy replied.

“Did you think you’d be this good?" Bosa asked Purdy. "I think I’ve asked you this before.”

“Honestly, I could do better, bro," Purdy responded.

“I know, but did you like -- how much confidence did you have?" Bosa continued. "Beause I was the second pick in the draft, and I lacked confidence at times.”

“It’s part of it, bro. It’s a game," Purdy concluded.

Purdy has been a revelation for the 49ers since he took over the starting job for an injured Jimmy Garoppolo last season. With Purdy behind center, San Francisco is an astounding 24-6 over the last season and a half.

Beyond just the record, Purdy has answered the call in critical moments during this deep NFL playoff run as the 49ers had to overcome early deficits to the Green Bay Packers and the Detroit Lions to make it to Super Bowl LVIII.

Purdy’s rise from the last pick in the 2022 NFL Draft to Super Bowl starting quarterback has earned him his fair share of detractors as well, with many media personalities believing him to be a product of coach Kyle Shanahan’s system and benefitting from having some of the best skill position players in the league on his team.

Still, the young signal-caller has continued to blow minds on the 49ers and around the league as well, doing so with the same calm look on his face that has led to some pundits calling him a ‘silent assassin.’

Purdy and the 49ers will take on Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVIII on Feb 11 at Allegiant Stadium.

