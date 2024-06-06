Warner gets chippy, shows preview of 49ers training camp competition

SANTA CLARA — Before the 49ers wrapped up minicamp for summer break, the players provided a preview of what the competition will be like during training camp.

During red zone drills on Tuesday, Fred Warner stood at the back of the end zone, and needless to say, things got a little chippy. Every play where the offense struggled was met with comments from the veteran linebacker.

“What happened was that whole beginning of the period, they probably went 0-5 to start the period,” Warner explained Wednesday. “Brock [Purdy] couldn’t complete a pass, I’m yapping from the back, the tight ends hear it, of course.”

Warner is notorious for getting under the skin of the offense with his boisterous ways, even as a casual observer, as he was Tuesday morning. Eventually, though, Purdy got on a roll and the offense had their turn to even the score with the the very vocal linebacker.

“Kudos to them -- they had about three plays back-to-back-to-back,” Warner said. “Tight ends catching the balls in the end zone, and you know, they wanted to toss the ball to old Freddy. Just all in good fun. I love the competitive atmosphere. That’s what we are all trying to get out of it.”

Warner laughed as he detailed the event, and when it came to describing the velocity that the footballs had as they sailed towards him, the All-Pro shared that the offensive players could have actually been more much more aggressive if they wanted to.

Usually the competition at minicamp is at a less intense level than training camp, mostly because players are not wearing pads and contact is not allowed. One only can imagine what it will be like once the pads go on and tackling is allowed.

In 40 days we will find out.

