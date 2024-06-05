Warner singles out young 49ers player who shone in offseason program

SANTA CLARA — If awards were given out to the top players during the offseason program, 49ers linebacker Fred Warner knows who would get his vote.

Warner, a three-time All-Pro selection, did not take part in any of the on-field work during organized team activities of the mandatory minicamp.

But he had a front-row view of the practices and came away impressed with linebacker Dee Winters, who enters his second season in the NFL.

“I think Dee has probably had the best OTAs out of anybody on the team,” Warner said Wednesday at the conclusion of the team’s offseason program.

Winters, a fifth-round pick from TCU in the 2023 NFL Draft, appeared in 15 games last season and saw action primarily on special teams. He was on the field for just 60 snaps of defense.

Warner said Winters' improvement has been noticeable.

“I feel like he’s come a long way since last year,” Warner said. “I remember he came in as a rookie and was struggling to learn the plays and trying to get in shape and all of those little things you got to learn as a professional.

“He’s come in this year and he’s been on it, making plays left and right.”

Winters made a play on Tuesday in the first day of the team’s mandatory minicamp when he intercepted a Brandon Allen pass in the end zone that was intended for tight end Eric Saubert.

“He came in great shape this OTA, so he set himself up to have a great training camp,” Warner said of Winters. “He’s going to train hard this summer and have a chance.”

