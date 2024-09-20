Five 49ers to watch in Week 3 NFC West showdown vs. Rams

The 49ers’ offense provided one of the toughest challenges for defense due to their ability to line up two of the most unique players at their respective positions.

Christian McCaffrey is a running back who runs routes and catches passes like a wide receiver. Deebo Samuel is a wide receiver who can line up in the backfield and take handoffs like a running back.

Neither McCaffrey nor Samuel will be available on Sunday when the 49ers face the Los Angeles Rams in an early season matchup of the two teams expected to battle for the NFC West title this season.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Now, tight end George Kittle’s availability is in question, too, due to a hamstring injury that kept him out of practice on Thursday.

The Rams are 0-2 and in danger of falling out of the playoff picture. The 49ers (1-1) look to rebound after a substandard performance in all facets against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 2.

The 49ers can be expected to challenge the Rams’ defense with a big dose of running back Jordan Mason, who rushed for 247 yards in the first two games of the season.

Mason’s production in this game will be important, of course. But there are others on the 49ers’ offense who must come through in order to move the ball, keep drives alive and allow Mason every opportunity to have another big game.

Here are the five 49ers to watch in their Week 3 matchup against the Rams at SoFi Stadium:

Center Jake Brendel

The 49ers do not face the challenge of going up against one of the top defensive linemen in NFL history any more. The team’s offensive line was no doubt celebrating when Aaron Donald announced his retirement in the offseason.

Center Jake Brendel was the 49ers’ lowest-graded offensive lineman coming out of their Week 2 loss to the Vikings, according to PFF. Line coach Chris Foerster, however, said Brendel showed improvements in his overall game from Week 1 to Week 2.

Certainly, no Donald comes as a bit of relief to any team that faces the Rams. Brendel must be more sturdy in the middle of the offensive line and take advantage of the weakened defensive line without Donald.

The 49ers must do a better job of controlling the action at the line of scrimmage. Brendel, left guard Aaron Banks and right guard Dominick Puni need to generate those holes for running back Jordan Mason between the tackles while also keeping the pocket from collapsing in front of quarterback Brock Purdy.

Brendel must also keep the 49ers’ pass-protection on the same page, as Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula will try to rip a page from the Vikings’ game plan in order to create some confusion on third downs.

Defensive end Leonard Floyd

It was during defensive end Leonard Floyd’s three seasons with the Rams that he took his game to a higher level.

On Sunday, he must provide some pressure on Los Angeles quarterback Matthew Stafford to disrupt an offense that will line up without their two top threats in the passing game.

Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua are out of the lineup due to injuries, so the 49ers must take advantage with sticky coverage on the back end. Floyd did not produce any pressure in Week 2 against Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold. That has to change, as he will get ample opportunities to defeat one-on-one blocks with Nick Bosa attracting all the attention on the other side.

Floyd’s career took a sharp upturn when he averaged nearly 10 sacks a season during his time with the Rams. Going against Los Angeles' makeshift offensive line, the 49ers’ defensive line should have opportunities to feast.

Wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk

Brandon Aiyuk was scared to watch the film of his season-opener against the Jets. He knew things would look a lot better. He said he was pleased with the progress from one week to the next.

This is a game in which Aiyuk’s goal was to take another step in his rounding into regular-season form after taking part in zero practice sessions during the offseason program and training camp.

Aiyuk is needed more than ever on Sunday. And now that he’s viewed as a $30-million-a-season player, there is pressure on him to perform up to that level against a short-handed Rams defense.

In the first two games, Aiyuk had six catches for 71 yards. He should be able to match or exceed those numbers in this game if the 49ers are going to handle the Rams, as expected.

Safety Talanoa Hufanga

Coming off an All-Pro season, safety Talanoa Hufanga’s third NFL season was cut short due to a torn ACL in November.

He will be back in the lineup in Week 3 after the 49ers’ safeties struggled mightily in the 49ers’ Week 2 loss. George Odum and Ji’Ayir Brown were beaten last week for the longest play the franchise has ever surrendered. Darnold and Vikings star receiver Justin Jefferson teamed up on a 97-yard touchdown pass in the 49ers’ 23-17 loss.

Hufanga’s injury opened the door for Brown to see significant playing time as a rookie. Now, those two will line up side-by-side as huge keys to the 49ers’ defense.

“We always miss Huf out there, the big play capability,” 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said, “how he communicates, flying sideline to sideline.”

Quarterback Brock Purdy

There figures to be a lot of chatter about Purdy and his supporting cast before, during and after this game.

The few detractors of Purdy could always point to McCaffrey, Samuel, Kittle and Aiyuk as key instruments in the success he experienced from the moment he stepped onto the field for the 49ers.

The dynamics change without the unique, versatile skills McCaffrey and Samuel bring to the table. Purdy will not be asked to do more. He’ll be asked to produce with less around him. Purdy said he just has to continue to do his job without regard to which players are around him.

“The challenge for me, is how can I continue to be better with my progressions and as a quarterback and handling situations, being as efficient as I can regardless of who is in,” Purdy said.

Nobody who has regularly watched Purdy needs to be convinced of his worth to the 49ers. But, for those who have not followed closely, this period will be viewed as a time in which Purdy has no more advantages than any other quarterback in the league.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast