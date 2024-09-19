Why 49ers' Bosa believes Donald retired from NFL ‘the right way'

The 49ers probably are glad they don’t have to face longtime Los Angeles Rams superstar defensive tackle Aaron Donald in Week 3.

Edge rusher Nick Bosa, in particular, knows the D-line life all too well and that San Francisco -- no matter what -- will have a little bit less of a headache against their NFC West foes because of Donald’s retirement.

Bosa briefly discussed Donald’s electric career and newfound absence from 49ers-Rams games with reporters Wednesday, expressing serious admiration and gratitude.

“Dominant,” Bosa said about Donald’s career. “And he did it the right way. He was the best in the game for 10 years, then [he] called it out -- got out healthy. And that’s what everybody’s dream is, so.

“It’s been fun to watch him. We’re glad we don’t have to play him anymore.”

Bosa respects the way Aaron Donald went out and is glad the 49ers no longer have to face him 😅 pic.twitter.com/ay2hSlZEAG — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) September 18, 2024

Donald is a future first-ballot Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee who retired before his body forced him to. As Bosa said, that's "everybody's dream."

The eight-time All-Pro hung his Rams jersey up after the 2023 NFL season having collected a Super Bowl LVI win and 543 career tackles.

But against his Bay Area rivals? Donald always was dialed in a tad extra.

The three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year recorded 33 quarterback hits, 21 tackles for losses, 12.5 sacks and three forced fumbles in 18 career games against San Francisco. Donald also racked in 55 solo tackles.

“Whew,” the 49ers probably are thinking.

Despite Donald’s impeccable résumé, though, San Francisco actually held a 13-5 record over him. But no 49ers offensive lineman or member of the Faithful will be attempting to talk Donald out of retirement.

Sunday’s 1:25 p.m. PT game will be different for the 49ers. They haven’t played a Donald-less Rams team since the 2013 season, when the D-lineman still was a star at Pitt.

Ideally, 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy’s jersey will remain spotless as a result.

