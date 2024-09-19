49ers practice report: Kittle, Ward sit out with injuries

Programming Note: Watch "49ers Now" with Carlos Ramirez and Jennifer Lee Chan at 4 p.m. PT today from Santa Clara, streaming live on the NBC Sports app. Watch the show later on YouTube and Facebook.

The 49ers received more bad news on the injury front Thursday, as tight end George Kittle and cornerback Charvarius Ward both sat out of practice in Santa Clara.

In addition to wide receiver Deebo Samuel, who is expected to miss "a couple weeks" with a calf strain, Kittle did not practice as he deals with a hamstring injury and Ward was sidelined with hamstring and knee issues.

#49ers added to the injury report:



NOT PRACTICING 9/19

TE George Kittle (hamstring)

CB Charvarius Ward (hamstring/knee)

WR Deebo Samuel (calf) — Jennifer Lee Chan - threads @jenniferleechan (@jenniferleechan) September 19, 2024

Both Kittle and Ward practiced during the 49ers' lighter session on Wednesday, but Thursday is the team's heavier practice. Defensive end Nick Bosa was a limited participant Thursday with a rib injury.

The 49ers already were without Samuel and star running back Christian McCaffrey, who was placed on injured reserve last weekend with a calf injury and Achilles tendinitis, ahead of their Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday at SoFi Stadium. And now, the status of two other key players is in question for the NFC West clash.

The Rams, however, are dealing with some bad luck of their own as a plethora of their starters won't play in Sunday's game, including injured receivers Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp.

San Francisco is expecting to have All-Pro safety Talanoa Hufanga back on the field in SoCal, however, as he makes his season debut after sustaining a torn ACL during the 2023 campaign. If Ward can't go, Hufanga's presence in the secondary will be a welcome sight.

And should Kittle's hamstring injury keep him off the field Sunday, the onus will be on wideouts Brandon Aiyuk and Jauan Jennings to step up in the passing game as Eric Saubert fills in for The People's Tight End.

Here is the 49ers' full practice report from Thursday:

No Practice

TE George Kittle (hamstring)

WR Deebo Samuel (calf)

DB Charvarius Ward (hamstring/knee)

Limited

DE Nick Bosa (rib)

Full

S Talanoa Hufanga (knee)

LB Dee Winters (ankle)

