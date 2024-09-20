Shanahan details Kittle, Ward injuries, hopes they'll play Sunday

When it rains, it pours.

At least that's the case for the 49ers this week, who are dealing with a rash of injuries ahead of their Week 3 matchup with the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday at SoFi Stadium.

San Francisco's latest blow came Thursday, as tight end George Kittle sat out of practice with a hamstring injury and cornerback Charvarius Ward was sidelined by hamstring and knee issues, though 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan remains hopeful the two All-Pros will play this weekend.

"They possibly could [miss the game]," Shanahan told KNBR's "Tolbert & Copes" after Thursday's practice. "I've got to think of my coach talk right now. They will end up questionable, I'm sure. But yeah, they had good practices [Wednesday]. They complained of some soreness after practice, and they came in this morning with it. So we weren't going to put them out there today and have them get real hurt.

"So hopefully they can come in tomorrow feeling better and can get some work in, because definitely hoping those guys can be available on Sunday. But if not, got to go to the next guys up."

The potential absence of Kittle and Ward comes as San Francisco already is without wide receiver Deebo Samuel and running back Christian McCaffrey. But the team does expect to have safety Talanoa Hufanga back on the field Sunday, who hasn't played in 10 months after sustaining a season-ending ACL injury during the 2023 campaign.

Defensive coordinator Nick Sorensen told reporters that the decision to hold Ward out of Thursday's practice came down to being "smart," even though the corner looked good in the 49ers' lighter practice session the day before.

Sorensen reveals the 49ers held Charvarius Ward out of practice today as a precaution pic.twitter.com/F5MdXKoA22 — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) September 19, 2024

Precaution or not, the status of both Kittle and Ward for Sunday's NFC West clash certainly is in question. But as Shanahan said, San Francisco will just have to utilize a next-man-up mentality.

