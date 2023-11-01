Lynch explains why Chase Young trade was right move for 49ers

Just before the NFL’s trade deadline, the 49ers added star pass rusher Chase Young to the defensive front, and for general manager John Lynch, it was the best move the team could make.

“I’m glad we did Chase for the right reasons, not just because we felt like we had to do something,” Lynch said via conference call on Tuesday morning. “I believe wholeheartedly that all the answers are right here in the building.

“We didn’t have to go do this, we just saw an opportunity, and we felt like we could stay true to who we want to be, in terms of building through the draft, with also adding a player who we felt could help us the rest of this year.”

The 49ers have built their team from the trenches up by selecting three defensive linemen in the first round and one in the second over the past seven NFL drafts (2017 - Solomon Thomas, 2019 - Nick Bosa, 2020 - Javon Kinlaw, 2nd round 2022- Drake Jackson).

Through eight games the group that has previously led the NFL in quarterback takedowns, has only registered 15 sacks, tying them for 19th in the league (three have been made by linebackers Fred Warner (2), and Dre Greenlaw).

Lynch believes they have the players in the locker room to get the job done, but also knew bringing Young into the building was an opportunity they could not ignore.

“We didn’t necessarily feel like we needed to go do something,” Lynch said. “We weren’t going to be reactionary on our recent streak. We felt all along that if the right thing transpired, then ultimately we thought that this was something that would really help us.”

Still, the numbers don’t lie. The 49ers have lost three consecutive games while allowing over 400 yards of offense in the past two contests and 300 or more yards in three additional games. If the club wants to keep their postseason dreams alive, they need to stop the bleeding.

“We’ve put a lot of resources there,” Lynch said. “Those guys need to be not just good, they need to be really good and dominate and I feel like it’s on its way. We need to do that and that takes everybody.”

The club previously added defensive tackle Javon Hargrave during the offseason and pass rusher Randy Gregory at the beginning of October but the group has still not been affecting the games enough to tip the scales.

Lynch remains steadfast that they have the personnel already in the building to get back to their winning ways, but there needs to be significant self-evaluation throughout the building during the club’s week off.

“I felt like it was the best deal to be had,” Lynch said. “We had a number of conversations and we’ve always been of the philosophy that it starts up front and that was the deal that made the most sense for us.”

