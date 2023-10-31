Chase Young trade grades: How experts view 49ers-Commanders swap

The 49ers made one of the biggest moves of the NFL trade deadline Tuesday, acquiring pass rusher Chase Young from the Washington Commanders for a 2024 third-round draft pick.

The move gives the 49ers another talented starter on their star-studded yet underperforming defensive line, and reunites Nick Bosa with his former college teammate at Ohio State.

So, how is the trade being viewed in NFL circles? Let's take a look:

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

49ers grade: A

"The rich get richer. Young was having a strong, resurgent season in Washington with five sacks and a 25% pass rush win rate at edge -- even higher than his standout rookie season. Now he's joining one of the best defenses in the NFL."

Commanders grade: C+

"On one hand, it makes sense for the Commanders to shift resources into the future. It's a recognition of where the team is and the value that picks can bring via cost-controlled young players with upside. On the other hand, Young could have been a building block for this team."

49ers grade: A

Commanders grade: C+

"How many pass rushers do you need, Kyle Shanahan? The 49ers paid Nick Bosa this offseason, traded for Randy Gregory not long ago and now have added a former No. 2 overall pick in Chase Young. He joins a group that also includes Clelin Ferrell and Drake Jackson."

49ers grade: B+

"It’s hard not to be happy with this deal from a San Francisco perspective. After looking like the best team in football for the first five weeks of the season, the Niners (5–3) go into their bye week having lost three straight before a tough road game against the Jaguars in Week 10.

"The only question is whether San Francisco would have been better off trying to acquire an upgrade at corner such as Jaylon Johnson of the Bears. That said, Young builds on an already excellent front."

Commanders grade: B

49ers grade: A+

"This is a classic Niners move. They’re never afraid to go for it (see the Christian McCaffrey trade) and didn’t have to pay a hefty price to do so. And if this works out the way they hope, the Niners will get a firsthand evaluation of a star-caliber player before entering negotiations on a contract extension."

Commanders grade: B-

"On a grander scale, this was a sign the Commanders are committing to a full rebuild under new ownership. While there’s nothing wrong with being realistic and starting over, they’ve got to be prepared for the message that sends to head coach Ron Rivera and the players who remain on the roster."

49ers grade: A

"For the second consecutive year, the 49ers made perhaps the biggest splash of any contender at the trade deadline. No, Young isn't the defensive equivalent of Christian McCaffrey in impact, but he might play a vital role in revitalizing a floundering pass rush."

Commanders grade: C

"Did Washington go too far in its reset? While it's certainly admirable that the franchise realized it needs to train its focus on the future, Young was a potential building block who still could have been an important contributor by the time any turnaround really takes off."

49ers grade: A-

"For a 49ers club that has been stubbing its toe lately, a move felt necessary. They made a big one on Tuesday. The future can sort itself out later."

Commanders grade: B-

"One thing seems clear as we exit the trade window: The Commanders are a team in transition, planning for the future. Washington made its first big moves of the Josh Harris era. They likely won't be the last in the coming months."

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast