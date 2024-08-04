49ers rookie Pearsall embraces building connection with Purdy

Chemistry between quarterback and wide receiver is essential for the success of an NFL offense, a foundational principle that isn't lost on 49ers 2024 first-round draft pick Ricky Pearsall.

Following Friday's training camp practice, the rookie wideout detailed how he's attempting to build a connection on and off the field with third-year quarterback Brock Purdy.

"It's been a pleasure. Obviously he's one of the top QBs in the league right now," Pearsall said. "Going into a system with a quarterback like that, it's a great blessing for myself. It's made everything easier, just chopping it up with him each and every day. His locker is actually right next to mine, so I get to talk to him each and every day.

"You know, going up to him and just having a normal conversation like, 'What can I get better at?' Just asking questions about the playbook and getting feedback from the quarterback. Because once you see it through the quarterback's lens, it just becomes that much easier for a receiver. So just continue to develop that trust and connection with him."

Pearsall missed the first block of training camp -- four practices in total -- while recovering from a hamstring injury, leaving the rookie with a difficult task of not falling behind as the rest of the 49ers' offense gets into rhythm.

Coach Kyle Shanahan praised Pearsall's work ethic while rehabbing the injury, revealing he's pleased with the progess made by the No. 31 overall pick so far.

“I do. ... It's tough when you have a hammy, and you have to be very smart getting him back," Shanahan told reporters after Friday's practice. "We've eased him in -- he's gone through that real well. He’s been real diligent with his rehab and stuff. I know his reps went up a little bit more today, but it was a low day overall, and I think tomorrow will be a much bigger challenge. It's a higher practice. We have 1-on-1s tomorrow. But I've been real happy with his progress so far.”

Purdy echoed a similar sentiment, acknowledging Pearsall's continued growth while detailing the importance of ensuring the young wide receiver continues to get reps moving forward.

“I think he's getting better and better, just more comfortable within our offense, but I think we need more reps to throw him the ball, need more opportunities and looks," Purdy told reporters after Sunday's practice. "And that'll come. I'm confident in that. But, last couple days, I've tried to get him the ball and stuff, and whether he is trying to get held or trying to get in and out of cuts, sometimes it is tough at practice because you don't always get the cleanest look so you're trying to make it happen.

"But, he's doing a good job. He's picking up the playbook. He's learning it real well and from what we did in OTAs. Then he had a little setback with the hamstring, so we’ve just got to get back on track with that, but I'm confident that we will.”

Pearsall's ability to contribute immediately is of even greater importance as Brandon Aiyuk remains absent from practice as contract negotiations between the All-Pro receiver and the 49ers continue to stall.

The rookie could be leaned on heavily in his first NFL season regardless of how Aiyuk's situation plays out, but for now, Pearsall is focused on strengthening his bond with Purdy, hopefully creating a connection that will fuel San Francisco's offense for years to come.

