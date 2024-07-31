49ers camp takeaways: Purdy shines, Pearsall turns heads

Programming Note: Watch "49ers Training Camp Live" with Matt Maiocco and Jennifer Lee Chan at 3 p.m. PT today from Santa Clara, streaming live on the NBC Sports app, YouTube and Facebook.

SANTA CLARA — The 49ers wrapped up their second week of training camp on Wednesday with a well-balanced session that included a few standout plays on both sides of the ball.

Safety Talanoa Hufanga was seen standing next to and chatting with defensive backs coach Daniel Bullocks on the field, observing the defense as the day opened up with their usual installation of plays.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

The session began with individual drills, followed by a second day of one-on-ones between offensive and defensive lines plus receivers vs. defensive backs.

Javon Hargrave, Jauan Jennings and Logan Thomas all had veteran rest days while the remainder of the team practiced for an almost 90-minute session in the sun.

Here are five takeaways from Day 7 of 49ers training camp:

Brock Bounces back

Brock Purdy rebounded from a four-interception day on Tuesday and a three-interception day on Monday with a turnover-free practice. While it wasn’t a perfect performance by any means, there were a few memorable plays.

The third-year quarterback connected with both Ricky Pearsall and George Kittle for touchdowns during red zone drills. Purdy also spread the ball around during 11-on-11 drills, connecting with Kyle Juszczyk, Chris Conley, Deebo Samuel and Ronnie Bell.

Brandon Aiyuk is in good spirits

The second-team All-Pro receiver was seen talking to John Lynch and Kyle Shanahan at midfield at the start of practice and all three seemed to be smiling and chatting.

Later, Aiyuk found an equipment golf cart to sit on near the weight room to watch practice where Deebo Samuel visited for a chat. The two receivers spoke for several minutes while smiling and laughing.

The receiver has been visible throughout camp and while he has not officially spoken to the local media since last season's locker room clean-out day, Aiyuk has been greeting everyone as usual.

Rickey Pearsall participates in full practice

The first-round pick was on the field with both the first and second teams during 11-on-11 drills on Wednesday. Purdy was unable to connect with Pearsall on his first two attempts, with the first pass landing slightly behind the rookie receiver and the second deflected by George Odum.

Maybe the rookie's most impressive catch was one he almost didn’t catch at all. Pearsall ran to the right side of the field covered closely by linebacker Dee Winters who appeared to initially break up the pass from Brandon Allen.

The ball bounced off Pearsall’s hands, but the receiver's second effort to haul it in was successful as he managed to get both feet down before falling out of bounds.

The Florida product also caught a pass from Purdy for a touchdown during red zone drills while being covered by Ji’Ayir Brown.

Ronnie Bell shows up and shows out

The second-year wide receiver had a quiet rookie year, active for 17 games but primarily seen on special teams. Bell caught six of his 13 targets, three of which were touchdowns.

On Wednesday, the Michigan product was on the field with all three quarterbacks and caught everything thrown his way, including a touchdown pass from Brandon Allen during red zone drills.

Nick Bosa looking like his usual self

The All-Pro pass rusher has been working on his spin moves during individual drills and tried them out again during one-on-ones. While it doesn’t seem like Bosa has perfected it yet, it does appear it is something the star lineman wants to add to his arsenal.

With Trent Williams still holding out, one-on-ones don’t feel as intense as an onlooker with Bosa seeming to use the time as a workshop of sorts, but that all changes during team drills. The 2022 Defensive Player of the Year has been seen getting into the backfield regularly and harassing the quarterbacks, perhaps giving a preview of what is to come once the season kicks off.

The club will take Thursday off before returning on Friday for another three-day block of practices.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast