49ers rookie Pearsall nearing training camp debut after injury

SANTA CLARA — Rookie wide receiver Ricky Pearsall appears to be nearing his training camp debut.

Pearsall went through a demanding rehab session on Thursday as his 49ers teammates were warming up for their second day of training camp. The club expects Pearsall to be ready for at least limited practice when the team returns to work on Monday after a day off on Sunday.

Pearsall sustained a hamstring injury recently while working out away from the 49ers’ practice facility. He was placed on the non-football injury list upon reporting to training camp last week.

The 49ers have high expectations for Pearsall, whom they chose with the No. 31 overall pick in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft. Pearsall’s availability is especially important with veteran receiver Brandon Aiyuk embroiled in contract negotiations. Aiyuk is not expected to take part in any practices until his contract situation is resolved.

Pearsall was seen working out on the field for nearly 30 minutes Thursday morning. He ran smooth build-up sprints that covered the width of two football fields — more than 100 yards. As part of his physical therapy, he walked the width of the fields back to his starting spot and repeated the exercise several times.

Pearsall is coming off a season at Florida in which he posted career-highs of 65 receptions for 965 yards. At the NFL Scouting Combine in February, Pearsall checked in at 6-foot-1, 189 pounds and ran the 40-yard dash in 4.41 seconds.

Pearsall made a strong first impression during the 49ers’ offseason program.

“He’s got really good hands so he’s rarely going to have a drop,” 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said in June. “We’re getting him a lot of reps. He’s getting a lot of different routes, trying all the positions and we’ve been really impressed with how he started off.”

