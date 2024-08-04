Purdy details level-headed outlook on throwing picks in 49ers camp

SANTA CLARA — Brock Purdy does not take his mistakes lightly.

The 49ers quarterback has thrown several interceptions since the start of training camp, and while he knows this is the time of year to try new things, Purdy still gets upset when those gaffes occur.

“I take pride in protecting the ball for our offense and our team,” Purdy said on Sunday. “And so obviously, I’m mad when I’m not completing the ball to our guys and it’s going to the defense. I’m hard on myself, and the coaches are too.”

Purdy takes an analytical approach to each situation when he looks back at the film of his practices, whether it was trying to be aggressive, fitting the ball into a small window or simply not seeing a defender. Each rep is a learning moment for the play caller, who keeps a very critical eye on himself.

"We have a standard here,” Purdy said. “It’s not, like I said, we’re just going out and just because it’s practice it’s okay to throw picks. No, there’s still a standard here. But with that is, now’s the time to be trying out some stuff in terms of throwing some windows and some tight coverages and whatnot.

“But you know, I still have to grow. I still have to be better and I’m hard on myself with it. But now’s the time to do it.”

Purdy’s latest turnover spree is reminiscent of when the quarterback first returned to practice following UCL surgery in 2023. The secondary feasted on his inaccuracies on the practice field, but when Week 1 rolled around, the quarterback was spot-on when delivering the ball to his receivers.

Purdy did not throw an interception until Week 6 in the 49ers' loss to the Cleveland Browns.

“I remember last year coming off my UCL at practice,” Purdy said. “I was throwing some stuff, and I threw multiple days of picks. But you get into the season and you’re ready for those moments and you’re ready to execute and protect the ball. So that’s where we’re at in the time of year.”

Purdy went on to have one of the most productive seasons for a quarterback in 49ers franchise history. The Iowa State product connected on 308 of his 444 attempts for 4,280 yards, 31 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

The 49ers signal-caller lead the NFL with a 113.0 rating, 14.9 yards per completion and 9.6 yards per attempt, along with a host of other categories.

Purdy’s practices might not be a promise of a repeat performance from 2023, but it definitely is not something to be concerned with.

