49ers QB Purdy mentally, physically ready for regular-season grind

SANTA CLARA — After nearly six months of constant physical therapy and a calculated regimen to rebuild his arm strength, 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy hit a pre-planned pause last week.

Purdy’s throwing routine throughout training camp was capped at 700 passes a week. It was scaled back to 350 throws last week, and he said he feels fresh as the 49ers get set to open the regular season Sunday at the Pittsburgh Steelers.

“It was good last week to be able to just sort of let the arm de-load in terms of reps and whatnot just so it's fresh and 100 percent ready to roll for the season,” Purdy said. “It's going to be a long ride for the season. So it was all part of the plan and the arm feels really good.”

Purdy's return to 100 percent -- or something very close to 100 percent -- has been remarkable.

He underwent surgery on March 10 to repair the torn ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow, which was injured in the NFC Championship Game on Jan. 29.

Purdy began his throwing program on May 29 with a regulation of NFL football.

From the moment he was cleared at the beginning of training camp on Aug. 25, the 49ers’ starting job was never in question.

Unlike his rookie season when he was thrust into the lineup after injuries to Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo, Purdy has known he will be the starter for months.

But he said neither his routine nor his thought process has undergone much of a change with his more-prominent role.

“As I became a starter, I did a lot of similar things that I did as a backup that allowed me to be ready for my opportunity,” Purdy said. “And, so, I've taken that and applied it for this year, really starting in camp all the way up until now and I'll continue to do it.”

One of Purdy’s strengths after taking over as the starter last season was his ability to spread the ball around and set up his offensive playmakers.

He credits those around him for helping him get physically and mentally ready to face the Steelers and continuing on to the grind of an NFL season.

“I feel like the coaches, everyone around me has a great schedule and plan laid out,” he said. “And I just got to trust what they're trying to teach and show me. And then obviously I do what I think is necessary for myself.

“So (I’m) just trusting the process and not changing, but just being myself.”

