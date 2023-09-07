Why 49ers QB Purdy was caught off guard by team captain nod

SANTA CLARA — There isn't much that surprises Brock Purdy, but seeing his name on the list of 49ers 2023 team captains caught him a little off guard.

With all of the preparation for the 49ers' Week 1 matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, the second-year quarterback had forgotten about the team captain vote. And then he saw his name on the board

“I wasn’t really thinking about it,” Purdy said Thursday. “I’ve been just trying to get better every day. Come to practice, try to push the guys around me and be ready for Week 1. That’s really what my mindset has been.

“When we came in for a meeting we had voted for that stuff, I was kind of like shoot, forgot about voting for captains and once we came back a couple of days later, saw my name on the board and was like, ‘Wow, what an honor.’”

It’s not often that players in their second season are voted a captain. Purdy, however, has proven to his teammates that he not only has what it takes to lead the offense, but the team as a whole.

The last time the 49ers voted a second-year player captain was in 2018, when tight end George Kittle received the distinction for the first time. Needless to say, Purdy was humbled and appreciative of his new title.

"I’m very honored to be able to be voted by my teammates and peers to be a captain on the team and that my teammates think that way of me,” Purdy said. “It means a lot to me.”

