49ers QB Purdy leading John Deere's ‘chief tractor officer' search

John Deere has turned to Brock Purdy to play quarterback in their irreverent search for the company’s first “chief tractor officer.”

The company, which specializes in the manufacturing of agricultural machinery, rolled out Purdy on Tuesday to lead a wide range of other celebrities, athletes and viral stars for their advertising campaign.

John Deere emphasizes that the chief tractor officer is a real job to handle the company’s social media, including the managing of their new TikTok channel while also creating short-form video content.

In the newly released spot that advertises the newly created position, Purdy and 49ers teammate Colton McKivitz appear along with Tyrese Haliburton, Gabby Douglas, supposed Purdy look-alike Anna Frey, Corn Kid and more.

Purdy, who finished fourth in NFL Most Valuable Player voting, is not able to renegotiate his rookie contract with the 49ers until the conclusion of the 2024 season. At a time when 16 quarterbacks are making $33 million or more per season, Purdy is set to make $985,000 this year for the 49ers. He was the final pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Purdy received an additional $739,795 in performance-based pay — a program in which the NFL compensates players who outperformed their contracts. He also has endorsement deals with John Deere, Toyota, Pioneer Seed and Recover sports drink.

Purdy was spotted with McKivitz in San Francisco in February shooting a scene for the spot that was released on Tuesday. John Deere was apparently inspired by Purdy's viral video from the 49ers' bye week in which he and then-fiancée Jenna Brandt operated a tractor on her family’s farm in Iowa. She previously worked for John Deere. The couple was married in March.

It is the first time in John Deere’s nearly 200-year history that the company has partnered with celebrities.

The person hired for the position will make stops at stadiums and sporting landmarks across the country, as well as national parks and some of the most scenic roads in America to tell stories and provide social-media content, according to John Deere. The company says it is seeking somebody to produce “thumb-stopping, face-melting video content.”

“Behind every part of our daily lives — from your breakfast, to your clothes, to the roads you drive on — there are unsung heroes behind the scenes with a story to tell,” said Jen Hartmann, Global Director of Strategic Public Relations and Enterprise Social Media.

“The role of the Chief Tractor Officer isn’t just about creating content, it’s about creating compelling stories about the

people and industries supporting all of us. And yes, this is a real job. No pressure.”

To audition for the social media role with John Deere, anyone interested can submit a short-form video with their pitch for the position to www.JohnDeereCTO.com.

