49ers QB Purdy rides John Deere tractor in SF filming commercial

Brock Purdy, once again, is spending time behind the wheel of a tractor while away from the 49ers' facility.

Purdy on Thursday was spotted on the streets of San Francisco shooting a John Deere commercial with 49ers teammate Colton McKivitz.

Here’s a sentence I never thought I’d say:



Spotted Brock Purdy behind the wheel of a massive @JohnDeere (tractor?) in the streets of San Francisco today



Oh yeah, and Colton Mckivitz too. @vernKPIX @mattblively @KPIXtv pic.twitter.com/ubNbKFjcZ6 — Sara Donchey (@SaraDonchey) February 22, 2024

The agriculture equipment manufacturer made the wise move to capitalize on Purdy's viral video from the 49ers' 2023 bye week in which he and fiancée Jenna Brandt operated a tractor on her family’s farm.

Don’t mind Brock, he’s just helping out on the future in-law’s farm during his bye week. pic.twitter.com/0MpEPCdKqs — Ben Visser (@BenVisser43) November 2, 2023

The 2023 season was not the first time Purdy and Brandt spent time in Iowa during their harvest season. The couple made the same journey in November of his rookie season as well.

Purdy’s 2023 salary was ranked 40th on the 49ers at just under $900,000. As much as he is essential to the success of the offense, the NFL’s collective bargaining agreement prohibits any contract changes or extensions through a player’s first three seasons.

The Pro Bowl selections salary goes up incrementally in each of the four years of his contract, but Purdy will remain one of the lowest paid players on the roster in 2024. Supplementing his income makes sense and the Iowa State product already has inked partnerships with Toyota and FedEx along with John Deere.

With all that Purdy has accomplished in his first two NFL seasons, including leading the 49ers to two NFC Championship Games as well as a Super Bowl appearance, more brands likely will come calling.

