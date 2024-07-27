Lacob claims Warriors open to trading almost ‘anyone' for right price

Outside of Steph Curry, there isn’t a player that Warriors owner Joe Lacob wouldn’t trade.

With rumors linking Golden State to Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen, there has been no shortage of speculation on what player(s) Lacob and Co. would have to offer for the Finn's services.

Could versatile guard Brandin Podziemski be at the center of a blockbuster trade? Jonathan Kuminga? Both?



Lacob, who sees both Podziemski and Kuminga as potential future NBA All-Stars, doesn’t see it happening, but he doesn’t rule it out either.

“I’m not going to get into specifics, but there’s no way,” Lacob said on "Audacy's The TK Show."

“I don’t want to give him up or JK. We love these guys. And [Moses Moody], [Trayce Jackson-Davis], these are good, young players.”

But if the price is right … Well, if that’s the case, anything goes, but Curry and, potentially, a second Warrior.

“Now, everyone can be traded,” Lacob added. “Anyone and everyone.

“If it means we are going to be better as an organization, we’re going to acquire someone that just really makes sense going forward and we felt the deal was fair and something we should do, there’s probably isn’t anyone on this team – maybe one guy, maybe two – that couldn’t be traded.”

Given the offseason departures of Chris Paul and Klay Thompson, Podziemski could be in a position to make a leap in his second year.

Then again, the clock is ticking on what’s left of the Curry and Draymond Green era, and if the goal is to make another run at the Larry O’Brien Trophy, Markkanen might be the puzzle’s missing piece.

The reason is that for an organization as ambitious as the Warriors, nothing is ever out of reach.

“You know, it’s possible,” Lacob concluded. “I’m not going to sit here and tell you it’s not. But, I do not anticipate that these guys are going anywhere. I anticipate that they are going to be with us and help build our organization.

“Again, unless [a] significant [offer] that we can’t turn down comes along.”

