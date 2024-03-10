Purdy ties the knot with college sweetheart Jenna in Iowa ceremony

Brock Purdy went from Mr. Irrelevant to starting NFL quarterback with the 49ers to ... a married man!

Purdy married his college sweetheart and longtime girlfriend Jenna Brandt on Saturday in Des Moines, Iowa.

While Purdy led his team to Super Bowl LVIII during the 2023 NFL season, Jenna had been planning the big day for months since the Pro Bowl quarterback proposed last summer.

The two met while playing football and volleyball at Iowa State, respectively, and dated for several years.

Photos from the wedding show Purdy rocking a black tuxedo, black tie and white boutonniere while Jenna stunned in a sleeveless, mermaid-style dress.

CONGRATULATIONS: #49ers QB Brock Purdy officially Marries Jenna Brandt in a gorgeous wedding ❤️😍



HUGE CONGRATS TO BROCK & JENNA PURDY! pic.twitter.com/VWv0QJzkMA — 49ers & NFL News 24/7 (@49ersSportsTalk) March 10, 2024

Around 350 attended the wedding, per TMZ, and Purdy's 49ers teammate and roommate Nick Zakelj was one of his groomsmen.

Wedding bells will continue to ring amongst the 49ers organization this year, as All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey and his fiancé Olivia Culpo also are expected to tie the knot this offseason.

And while Purdy and the 49ers fell short in bringing a sixth Vince Lombardi Trophy to the Bay Area following a heartbreaking Super Bowl loss last month, Purdy won't be exiting 2024 completely ringless.

