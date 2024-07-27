Deebo focused on day-to-day amid 49ers' Super Bowl expectations

It's no secret what the 49ers' goal is for the 2024 NFL season.

After coming close to a Lombardi Trophy in four of the last five years, San Francisco is looking to get over the Super Bowl hump finally.

Despite the unanimous expectations -- from fans and the media -- wide receiver Deebo Samuel doesn't seem to be fazed by that pressure.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

"I just take it day by day," Samuel told reporters after Friday's training camp practice. "From offense to defense, you see the same thing you've been seeing year in, year out."

"There's always that one goal we got, but we're going to stay where our feet are."



Deebo remains focused on the day-to-day despite the 49ers' high expectation pic.twitter.com/zoSXa1jdD0 — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) July 26, 2024

In particular, Samuel credits the 49ers' well-rounded roster, consisting of several All-Pros on both sides of the ball.

"Guys flying around, guys making plays," Samuel continued. "Defense playing at a high level, offense playing at a high level..

"Going against our guys every day is going to make us better, and it's going to make them better."

That could be a major reason for San Francisco's consistent success over these past five seasons, especially in a league with as many sharp ups and downs as the NFL.

Nevertheless, the ability to make the NFC Championship Game often doesn't mean much if there are no Super Bowl rings to show for it.

But those aren't won in July, so Samuel recognizes the necessary level of patience and diligence.

"There's always that one goal we got, but we're going to stay where our feet are, take it day by day and just get better day in, day out," Samuel concluded.

The 49ers might need to keep doing more of the same to fight for another Lombardi Trophy in February, while the rest of the NFL doesn't necessarily have that luxury.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast