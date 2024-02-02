49ers QB Purdy shares story behind supportive Arizona billboards

After leading the 49ers to the franchise's eighth Super Bowl appearance, Brock Purdy remains subject to the “game manager” label and other harsh criticisms.

However, the 24-year-old quarterback still has many more supporters in his corner than naysayers, with two fans, in particular, recently taking their Purdy fandom to new heights -- literally.

Lerner and Rowe has a billboard up in Phoenix saying “Let’s go Brock Purdy.”



The Valley native and the San Francisco 49ers take on the Detroit Lions in the NFC Championship this Sunday. pic.twitter.com/71en9DGNvr — Mr. Lemonade (@isdatlemonade) January 27, 2024

The Lerner and Rowe Law Group, surprisingly based in California, has posted many billboards in Purdy’s home state of Arizona, supporting the former Perry high school quarterback as he prepares for Super Bowl 58 with San Francisco.

Kevin Rowe and Glen Lerner, the masterminds behind the billboards, said they converted their company advertisements to Purdy support beams "to show love and support to our friend and local QB, Brock Purdy,” (h/t SF Gate’s Grant Marek).

Purdy, an Arizona native, was flattered by the overwhelming support and explained his connection to Lerner and Rowe to reporters on Friday.

“We know the guy that did that,” Purdy told reporters. “His name is Kevin Rowe. He’s the man. But yeah, he’s just got my support out there, and he’s a family friend. So, he put ‘Let’s go Brock Purdy’ on all his billboards.”

Purdy shares the story behind the "Let's go Brock Purdy" billboards that are popping up in his home state of Arizona pic.twitter.com/E3Ba18Rt6g — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) February 3, 2024

The signs reportedly went up just before the 49ers NFC Championship Game win over the Detroit Lions last weekend at Levi’s Stadium.

While Purdy, his family and friends appreciate the support, some locals oppose the billboards, with some up near the Arizona Cardinal’s State Farm Stadium (h/t Arizona Republic’s Jeremy Cluff).

Regardless, it was a nice gesture from Lerner and Rowe, who definitely will be tuned into Super Bowl LVIII, when the 49ers take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Las Vegas.

