Purdy, 49ers gashed on NFL social media after struggles vs. Bengals

Week 8 was not kind to quarterback Brock Purdy and the 49ers.

Purdy threw for a career-high 365 yards on 22-of-31 passing, but he committed three turnovers -- two interceptions and one fumble -- in San Francisco's 31-17 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday at Levi's Stadium, the team's third straight loss after a perfect 5-0 start to the season.

The performance raised red flags for the 49ers Faithful, and they joined the rest of the NFL world in reacting to another frustrating loss for the Red and Gold:

Should the 49ers be concerned with Brock Purdy's performance today? pic.twitter.com/qg7uERFDMg — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) October 29, 2023

“Dad, how great was that 5-0 start to the 49ers 2023 season?”



pic.twitter.com/E7UDdrLIDr — OurSF49ers (@OurSf49ers) October 29, 2023

49ers season so far pic.twitter.com/TWfqmERxXm — Pardon My Take (@PardonMyTake) October 29, 2023

Being a 49ers’ fan in October is as bad as it gets.



6-8 in October in the last 3 seasons. Some terrible losses in that span too. — Akash Anavarathan (@akashanav) October 29, 2023

49ers have now lost three straight games since this photo pic.twitter.com/80aUOeAROj — Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) October 29, 2023

Brock Purdy after the first turnover pic.twitter.com/KlucCoTdcc — Kendell Hollowell (@KHollowell_) October 29, 2023

YOU thought Brock Purdy was a franchise quarterback LMFAOOOOO pic.twitter.com/kTE4iTsp54 — J r u e (@thatl0calguy) October 29, 2023

Brock Purdy is calling ... pic.twitter.com/0etVgj7cXf — FanDuel (@FanDuel) October 29, 2023

We might be approaching midnight for young Brock Purdy… — nick wright (@getnickwright) October 29, 2023

Brock Purdy when the 49ers don't have 1000 pro bowlers on offense: pic.twitter.com/bRRFokiZ0p — FanDuel Sportsbook (@FDSportsbook) October 29, 2023

Any 49ers fan want 2 discuss the eliteness of your qb? Remember, after his tm scored 42 pts. I said he wasn’t elite. Doesn’t mean he can’t become that. He currently isn’t. My line is open #Niners #Bengals #SundayNFLFootball — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) October 29, 2023

Purdy and the 49ers will rest in Week 9, giving themselves an opportunity to get back on track in Week 10 against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

