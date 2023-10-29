Purdy, 49ers gashed on NFL social media after struggles vs. Bengals

Week 8 was not kind to quarterback Brock Purdy and the 49ers.
Purdy threw for a career-high 365 yards on 22-of-31 passing, but he committed three turnovers -- two interceptions and one fumble -- in San Francisco's 31-17 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday at Levi's Stadium, the team's third straight loss after a perfect 5-0 start to the season.
The performance raised red flags for the 49ers Faithful, and they joined the rest of the NFL world in reacting to another frustrating loss for the Red and Gold:
San Francisco 49ers
Purdy and the 49ers will rest in Week 9, giving themselves an opportunity to get back on track in Week 10 against the Jacksonville Jaguars.