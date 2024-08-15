Ex-NFL exec states Browns ‘dodged a bullet' by not trading for Aiyuk

Programming Note: Watch "49ers Training Camp Live" with Matt Maiocco and Jennifer Lee Chan at 3 p.m. PT today from Santa Clara, streaming live on the NBC Sports app. Watch the show later on YouTube and Facebook.

Since Brandon Aiyuk requested a trade from the 49ers, a handful of teams with reported interest have been tied to the star wide receiver.

One of those teams is the Browns, whom San Francisco had negotiated the framework of trades that would send Aiyuk to Cleveland, a source told NBC Sports Bay Area's Matt Maiocco last week. However, 10 days later, Aiyuk remains a 49er, and he even returned to the sidelines of San Francisco's practice Wednesday after not being seen at camp for a few days.

While the situation remains fluid, one former NFL executive told Sports Illustrated's Evan Massey he believes the Browns "dodged a bullet" by not trading for Aiyuk.

"They didn’t need Brandon Aiyuk," the executive told Massey. "I think they actually dodged a bullet by not trading for him. That was too much to give up, along with a new extension, for him.

"He’s good, but he’s not that good."

San Francisco's return from Cleveland in a potential Aiyuk trade was unknown, however, Maiocco wrote on Aug. 6 that the 49ers could expect to acquire Pro Bowl wide receiver Amari Cooper, a second-round draft pick and one or two more selections later in the draft.

A cryptic social media post from Cooper, in which he wrote "lol I wouldn't mind at all" on his Instagram story as trade rumors circulated made fans speculate he indeed could be included in a proposed package.

But it was reported earlier this week that another interested suitor, the Pittsburgh Steelers, have a deal on the table to acquire Aiyuk in a trade but were just waiting on the 49ers to five the "final sign-off."

The other half of the report indicated that San Francisco had also proposed an offer to Aiyuk for a long-term contract extension, but he has yet to accept it.

But it's a day that ends in "y," so a new report likely will surface and add to this long game of Tetris as Aiyuk and the 49ers work to finally find a solution to the madness.

