Source: 49ers have Aiyuk trade framework with Browns, Patriots

The 49ers have negotiated the framework of trades that would send wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk to the Cleveland Browns or the New England Patriots, a league source told NBC Sports Bay Area on Monday night.

Now it's up to Aiyuk to determine if he will accept the contract terms from either of those franchises, the source said.

The 49ers gave permission to Aiyuk to negotiate potential contracts with the Browns, Patriots, Washington Commanders and Pittsburgh Steelers, the source said.

The Commanders have removed themselves from trade talks for Aiyuk, and the Steelers effectively no longer are an option after they declined to meet the 49ers’ trade demands, the source said.

The Browns and Patriots have given their best offers to Aiyuk’s camp while also presenting trade proposals that the 49ers have accepted, the source said.

The 49ers likely would acquire a veteran wide receiver and a package of draft picks from the Browns or the Patriots.

The Browns would be in a position to add Aiyuk if wide receiver Amari Cooper were sent to the 49ers as part of the trade, Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reported.

The Patriots are expected to include former 49ers wide receiver Kendrick Bourne as part of the deal if Aiyuk were to accept New England’s offer.

If Aiyuk ultimately declines to agree to sign a multiyear contract with the Browns or Patriots, it remains a possibility that he could remain with the 49ers. However, Aiyuk and the 49ers haven't engaged in substantive contract talks for months. He remains tied to the 49ers on a rookie deal that is scheduled to pay him $14.124 million this season.

Aiyuk, 26, reported to 49ers training camp on time, but he isn't expected to step on the practice field this summer — with any team — until his contract situation is resolved.

Aiyuk is coming off two seasons in which he led the 49ers in receptions and receiving yards. He was named second-team AP All-Pro after catching 75 passes for 1,342 yards and seven touchdowns last season.

Eight wide receivers currently average at least $25 million per season on their contract, and Aiyuk could be seeking a deal in the neighborhood of $30 million annually.

