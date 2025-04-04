Trending
Warriors guard Brandin Podziemski had the half of his life against the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday night at Crypto.com Arena.

The second-year guard dropped in 22 points -- the most he has scored in a half in his brief NBA career -- and capped it in epic fashion, with a running half-court buzzer-beater.

Podziemski's sixth 3-pointers of the first half gave the Warriors a 60-47 halftime lead.

In 17 first-half minutes, Podziemski finished 8 of 11 from the field and 6 of 8 from 3-point range. He was a plus-8.

Podziemski's career high is 29 points against the Utah Jazz on Feb. 5, so the Santa Clara product has a good shot to eclipse that against the Lakers.

