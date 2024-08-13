Report: Steelers have Aiyuk trade in place; 49ers' contract offer still on table

There appears to be some movement in the ongoing Brandon Aiyuk saga.

The 49ers and Pittsburgh Steelers have agreed to a trade that would send Aiyuk to the Steel City should the star wide receiver choose to play there and sign a long-term contract, NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday, citing sources.

Rapoport also reported that Pittsburgh is in a "good place" on a potential long-term contract with Aiyuk and that San Francisco also has a long-term offer on the table in an effort to keep the All-Pro receiver in the Bay for the foreseeable future.

Update on Brandon Aiyuk:

-- The Steelers and #49ers have a deal on a potential trade and PIT is in a good place on an Aiyuk contract, sources say. If SF gives the final sign-off, it's done.

-- SF has an offer out to Aiyuk on a long-term deal for him to stay. He hasn't accepted. pic.twitter.com/ZepVTfv4Nj — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 13, 2024

NBC Sports Bay Area's Matt Maiocco wrote on Aug. 6 what potential trades between the 49ers and Steelers could look like, depending on what assets are involved.

"If no player is involved, the 49ers could seek two second-day picks," Maiocco wrote. "Let’s say the 49ers acquire second- and third-round selections from Pittsburgh, along with another pick in the 2026 draft.

"Then, if the 49ers still felt it was necessary to acquire a veteran receiver, they would have the option of using one of those draft picks from the Steelers and, perhaps, one of their own on the third day to make a trade with another team for a proven wide receiver."

The 49ers previously agreed to Aiyuk trade frameworks with both the New England Patriots and the Cleveland Browns, sources told NBC Sports Bay Area's Matt Maiocco on Aug. 5 before both deals hit roadblocks.

San Francisco then reportedly re-engaged with Aiyuk on long-term contract negotiations late last week in an effort to re-sign the star receiver, but as Rapoport reported Tuesday, Aiyuk has not accepted the 49ers' latest offer.

Now president of football operations/general manager John Lynch and coach Kyle Shanahan await Aiyuk's decision.

