Browns' Cooper hints at 49ers trade with cryptic IG post

Amari Cooper’s recent post on social media hints at his interest in potentially joining the 49ers if Brandon Aiyuk is traded to the Cleveland Browns.

Cooper took to his Instagram stories on Friday where he posted a cryptic “lol I wouldn’t mind at all” over a black background.

Amari Cooper’s latest IG story post… pic.twitter.com/gbhj4kB4QP — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) August 10, 2024

What he is referring to could be the 49ers, as there is an offer on the table with Cleveland that would send Cooper and several draft picks to San Francisco in exchange for Aiyuk. The 49ers wide receiver has been at odds with the organization all offseason over a new contract, and in recent weeks requested a trade.

While San Francisco has inquired with the likes of the Browns, New England Patriots and Pittsburgh Steelers, Aiyuk has not expressed interest in any of those teams.

The 30-year-old Cooper is familiar with the Bay Area as he was selected by the Oakland Raiders with the No.4 overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft. The five-time Pro Bowl selection would make an immediate impact in San Francisco’s high-powered offense, as he is coming off a career-high in receiving yards with the Browns.

Still, Aiyuk and the 49ers appear to be headed towards a contract resolution as the two sides reportedly have re-engaged in talks. The 26-year-old has one year left on his rookie deal and would like a substantial pay increase.

For now, the possibility of a trade still exists, and Cooper returning to the Bay Area would give San Francisco a worthy replacement at wide receiver.

