Report: Aiyuk, 49ers' contract offers ‘in line,' but one hurdle remains

The Brandon Aiyuk contract saga has taken more twists and turns than Grizzly Peak in the Berkeley Hills.

The latest development comes from NFL Media's Mike Garafolo, who is reporting that Aiyuk and the 49ers have exchanged contract extension proposals that are within range of what the other desires.

Per Garafolo, Aiyuk is waiting for the 49ers to make a decision on one final item. If San Francisco gets there, the sides could agree to the elusive long-term contract extension.

"What I've been told is that Brandon Aiyuk would prefer to stay with the 49ers and has always preferred to stay with the 49ers," Garafolo said Tuesday on NFL Network. "All things being equal. Now, they haven't been equal, but they did make that offer. In fact, both sides sent proposals within the last, I don't know, couple of days, a week or so and the 49ers' number has gotten better than what it was previously. And they have, from my understanding, they have agreed on a lot of the main points of the deal.

"Their offers are in line, but it sounds like there's just one more thing that needs to be ironed out and if that thing gets ironed out, Brandon Aiyuk signs the deal. He stays with the 49ers, he drops the trade request and finally we can put this situation behind him, the Niners can put it behind them."

Garafolo's reporting comes hours after his NFL Media colleague Ian Rapoport reported that the 49ers and Pittsburgh Steelers had agreed to a potential trade framework for Aiyuk, leaving a final decision in San Francisco's hands.

But Rapoport also reported the 49ers have a long-term offer on the table, but Aiyuk hasn't accepted it yet.

The 49ers and Aiyuk reportedly met last week for a "candid" conversation.

Garafolo believes a late-stage agreement still is a real possibility.

"Look, they did the fourth quarter comeback with Deebo Samuel before when he had a trade request," Garafolo said. "This would be like, I don't know, like [Joe] Montana to John Taylor, that kind of last-second type comeback, but it can happen. It has happened before.

"We've talked about leverage. The ball is in whose court. As far as Aiyuk is concerned, it sounds like the ball is in the 49ers' court and he's hoping that they can just make the final adjustment and get this thing done and stay with the Niners. We'll see."

It's unclear how long it might take the 49ers to decide on the final hurdle needed to get a contract done, but it sounds like the sides are closer to a resolution, one both ultimately want.

