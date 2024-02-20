Jokić names Kings legend Peja as ex-NBA player he'd play with now

There’s a certain ex-NBA player that Denver Nuggets center and NBA champion Nikola Jokić would have liked to play with – and it's a Kings icon.

“I’m going to say Peja Stojaković in today’s NBA would be really good,” Jokić told reporters during Media Day at NBA All-Star Weekend when asked which former player he wishes he could be teammates with now.

“I mean, he was an All-Star even when he played, but I think in today’s NBA, he’d be amazing.”

Like his Serbian compatriot, Stojaković was amazing in his own way, categorized by his tremendous 3-point shooting abilities, which powered the small forward to back-to-back NBA 3-Point Contest wins and a championship title.

And while in Sacramento from 1998 to 2006, Stojaković established himself as one of the most prolific Kings of his era, earning three NBA All-Star appearances, a All-NBA Second Team nod and helping Sacramento clinch a playoff spot in seven consecutive seasons.

In 2014, three years after his storied NBA career came to a close, the Kings retired the Serbian forward's No. 16 jersey.

All things considered, it makes sense why Jokić, one of the NBA’s biggest stars, would name Stojaković as his old-school player of choice in today's game.

After all, it’s tough not to love the aesthetic 3-pointers and relentless passion that Stojaković delivered every game.