Kings' Monk voted finalist for NBA Sixth Man of the Year award

Malik Monk might be taking home some hardware to commemorate his special campaign as the Kings' spark plug off the bench during the 2023-24 NBA season.

Monk was voted as one of three finalists for the 2023-24 NBA Sixth Man of the Year award along with Milwaukee Bucks forward Bobby Portis and Minnesota Timberwolves forward Naz Reid, the league announced Sunday afternoon.

The 2023-24 Kia NBA Sixth Man of the Year finalists. pic.twitter.com/8qsHApwXob — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) April 21, 2024

The criteria for the Sixth Man of the Year award is that a player must have come of the bench in more games than they started, while playing a minimum of 65 regular-season games. Monk came off the bench in all 72 of his appearances this season for Sacramento, clearing the 65-game threshold comfortably despite being sidelined with an MCL injury down the stretch.

The 26-year-old guard averaged career-highs with15.4 points and 5.1 assists in 26.0 minutes per game while operating as the Kings' sixth man this season. Monk's ability to create instant offense both as a scorer and facilitator off the bench served as a key cog in Sacramento's success during the 2023-24 campaign.

With Monk set to hit unrestricted free agency this summer, his nomination for the Sixth Man of the Year award serves as a humbling reminder of just how valuable his services are to the Kings and the other teams that are sure to be vying for his services.