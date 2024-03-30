Monk suffers MCL sprain; will be re-evaluated in four weeks

The Kings will be without Malik Monk for at least the next month.

After suffering a knee injury in the first quarter and subsequently leaving Sacramento's 107-103 loss to the Dallas Mavericks on Friday at Golden 1 Center, the Kings provided an official update Saturday on Monk's injury.

"Kings guard Malik Monk injured his right knee during the first quarter versus the Dallas Mavericks on Friday, March 29. Imaging confirmed Monk suffered an MCL sprain. Monk will be listed as out and will be re-evaluated in four weeks."

Malik Monk went to the Kings' locker room after this collision with Luka Dončić pic.twitter.com/24JzYM4bk5 — Kings on NBCS (@NBCSKings) March 30, 2024

Monk took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to express his displeasure with the news.

🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️😒 — Malik Monk (@AhmadMonk) March 30, 2024

With two weeks remaining in the 2023-24 NBA regular season, Monk likely will miss both the Kings' play-in tournament and first-round playoff series matchups depending on Sacramento's postseason fate.

However, if the Kings were to advance deeper into the playoffs, Monk could return in time for a potential Western Conference semifinal matchup.