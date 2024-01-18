Domas expresses love for Sacramento, hopes to retire with Kings

Programming note: Watch Domantas Sabonis' "Kings Central" interview with Morgan Ragan at 6 p.m. PT Thursday on NBC Sports California before "Kings Pregame Live."

Kings All-NBA center Domantas Sabonis sees himself in Northern California for the rest of his NBA career.

Well, at least that’s the hope.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Sacramento's big man sat down with NBC Sports California's Morgan Ragan on the latest “Kings Central” and discussed the special connection he and his family have with the city and the Kings' fan base, sharing he “hopes" to stick around for the rest of his professional career.

“The fans give us so much, the city has given me so much. I’ve said that they’ve welcomed me with open arms,” Sabonis told Ragan. "I walk around the city – or wherever – and everyone is so nice, so nice to us. My wife goes around without me, [and] they (fans) know who she is. They (fans) help her. It’s just right.

"They give us so much, I just want to give back in any way that I can, you know. Especially this is somewhere I hope to stay for the rest of my career. I think it’s just the right thing to do.”

Outside of his well-known impact and leadership on the hardwood, Sabonis, 27, who was traded to Sacramento in February 2022, is heavily involved in the community, volunteering his time and efforts at local organizations such as GiGi’s Playhouse, a Down syndrome achievement center, and the Sacramento Food Bank.

The Kings have become one of the league’s most competitive teams since the pairing of the dynamic big man with Kings star point guard De'Aaron Fox, who collectively helped end a franchise 16-season playoff drought, all while Sabonis earned an All-Star selection and All-NBA honors.

Sabonis has not lost his hot hands this season, averaging 19.7 points on nearly 60 percent shooting, with 12.8 rebounds and 7.6 assists. He further detailed what it is about Sacramento – and its surroundings – that has made him and his family happy and with no desire to leave.

“I don’t know. It’s nice. I don’t want to give away all of the secrets,” Sabonis shared. “It’s amazing. We have really found our spots; there is so much to do. We have Napa, San Fran [San Francisco]. There’s Lake Tahoe. The weather is great here. There are so many [things] you can do. There is so much to do.

"Her family is from Los Angeles, so it’s a five-hour drive, less than an hour flight. This is great for us. This has worked out amazing, and my wife is happy. That is number one.”

In 35 games this season, Sabonis has recorded eight triple-doubles and is on track to surpass his stellar 2022-2023 season.