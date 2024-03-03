Where 52-point loss to Celtics ranks in Warriors franchise history

The Warriors made franchise history with a disastrous 140-88 loss to the Boston Celtics on Sunday at TD Garden.

For all the wrong reasons.

Golden State's 52-point blowout loss was the fourth-worst in Warriors franchise history, including regular-season and NBA playoff games. Here are the Warriors' 10 largest margins of defeat, according to champsorchumps.us.

1971-72 Golden State Warriors 99 @ Los Angeles Lakers 162 (63 points)

1972-73 Golden State Warriors 70 vs. Los Angeles Lakers 126 (56 points)

2020-21 Golden State Warriors 77 @ Toronto Raptors 130 (53 points)

2023-24 Golden State Warriors 88 @ Boston Celtics 140 (52 points)

1961-62 Philadelphia Warriors 102 @ Boston Celtic 153 (51 points)

1970-71 San Francisco Warriors 86 @ Milwaukee Bucks 136 (50 points)

1968-69 San Francisco Warriors 89 @ Boston Celtics 138 (49 points)

1966-67 San Francisco Warriors 80 @ Los Angeles Lakers 129 (49 points)

2019-20 Golden State Warriors 94 @ Dallas Mavericks 142 (48 points)

1968-69 San Francisco Warriors 86 vs. Boston Celtics 134 (48 points)

Eight of the top-10 worst losses came on the road, four of which, coincidentally, came against the Celtics.

The 52-point loss also is the worst in Warriors franchise history, regular season or playoffs, when Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green start the game, blowing past the previous 39-point loss to the Memphis Grizzlies in Game 5 of the 2022 Western Conference semifinals.

Golden State had won three consecutive games and eight straight road games prior to Sunday's loss.

Now the Warriors look to flush their historic defeat and prepare for another tough matchup against the Bucks on Wednesday at Chase Center.

