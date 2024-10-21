Kerr hopeful Warriors can extend Kuminga along with Moody

SAN FRANCISCO – The Warriors handled one of their most pressing issues of the offseason by agreeing to a three-year, $39 million contract extension with Moses Moody on Sunday evening.

The transaction first was reported by ESPN's Shams Charania, via Moody's agent Rich Paul of Klutch Sports.

Golden State Warriors guard Moses Moody has agreed to a three-year, $39 million rookie contract extension, CEO of Klutch Sports, Rich Paul, tells ESPN. Moody has developed into a key, reliable rotation player for Steve Kerr and the Warriors. pic.twitter.com/JVJqZsaJEn — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 21, 2024

By giving Moody the new deal, Golden State made sure to keep one of its main rotational players in the mix. Had Moody not been given an extension by Monday, he would have become a restricted free agent at the end of the 2024-25 NBA season.

Moody, the No. 14 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, also is coming off one of his best seasons in the league and figures to be a big part of coach Steve Kerr’s rotations for the upcoming campaign. The 22-year-old has seen his stats increase almost universally in each of his three seasons in the pros and has provided the Warriors with a nice spark off the bench.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr spoke to reporters at Chase Center earlier Sunday before news about Moody’s extension surfaced and said he was hopeful that both Moody and teammate Jonathan Kuminga, who also is extension eligible, would get deals done.

“I would love it if both guys signed extensions, but I also understand they have to weigh the pros and cons,” Kerr said Sunday. “I’d love to have them here long-term because they’re both great to coach and they’re getting better and better all the time.”

Left unresolved, however, is the situation with Kuminga. Like Moody, Kuminga is reaching the end of his rookie contract and also can become a restricted free agent if he doesn’t receive an extension or new deal by Monday.

Kuminga has been in line for a contract extension since last season when he averaged career highs for points (16.1), rebounds (3.6) and assists (2.2). A tremendous athlete who can flat-out dominate when he decides to drive to the rack, Kuminga is trying to balance his overall game and has been encouraged by Kerr and his assistants to shoot more jumpers.

“For me as a coach, when I see our players signing contracts that are life-changing, it’s really gratifying,” Kerr said. “A big part of the job is to help these guys become the best player they can be and to be able to take care of their families. I hope we get them both done.”

