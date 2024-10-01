Kuminga more focused on Year 4 growth than Warriors extension

SAN FRANCISCO -- Jonathan Kuminga hopes he'll sign a contract extension with the Warriors, but the fourth-year forward's focus is elsewhere as the 2024-25 NBA season approaches.

The 2021 NBA Draft lottery pick is entering the final year of his rookie deal, and while he officially was able to begin negotiating with Golden State in July, the Warriors and Kuminga have yet to reach an agreement. Regardless of where things end up, however, the 21-year-old on Monday made it clear his sole dedication is to making an impact on the court this season.

"Hopefully. Only God knows," Kuminga -- rocking a new bleach-blonde buzzcut -- said during Warriors Media Day at Chase Center when asked if a contract will get done in the next month. "I don't know what's going to happen. It will be good, but that's not my concern. Like I said, I'm just happy to be here, happy to start a new season, fourth year, and things are going to by itself handle.

"I'd love to have it, but I'm not really concerned about it. If I get it, if I don't, it's cool. I'm still going to be me. I'll just go out there and perform. But that's not a problem."

There are three weeks until the Oct. 21 extension deadline for Kuminga, and the young pro reportedly is seeking a maximum five-year, $224 million contract. Otherwise, he'll enter restricted free agency next July. The same goes for Kuminga's teammate and fellow 2021 lottery pick Moses Moody.

Kuminga has kept himself busy in the meantime by becoming more of a "complete player" this summer, sharpening his shooting ability with intense offseason workouts that have caught Dub Nation's attention online.

For Kuminga, the work is done with one goal in mind.

"Just to have a great season," Kuminga said. "The better I play, the more helpful it is to our team, to everyone's success. I'm just looking to go out there and just perform my best and just help us win as many games as we can.

"Maybe looking at the bigger picture, everyone probably wants to win a championship, things like that, but it's too early to say that. That's pretty much my goal, just looking forward to go out there and share a court with the new players we just got, with some of the guys that have been here for a long time, and just having a great season."

Kuminga took a major Year 3 leap during 2023-24 season, averaging 16.1 points on 52.9-percent shooting with 4.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 26.3 minutes per game. He appeared in 74 contests and started 46 of them, and his odds of making coach Steve Kerr's starting lineup this year are high.

Now in Year 4, Kuminga at his best is precisely what the Warriors need after Klay Thompson's departure to the Dallas Mavericks, and the team's inability to sign stars like Lauri Markkanen and Paul George this offseason. Kuminga's minutes -- and stats -- have risen steadily over the last three years, but sources told NBC Sports Bay Area's Monte Poole the Warriors are unwilling to go as high as a max contract despite how much they want to keep him.

"Yeah, we're working through that with them and their representation right now," Warriors general manager Mike Dunleavy told reporters Thursday about negotiations with both Kuminga and Moody. "We've got a few more weeks. Good, positive conversations, without getting into too much detail. I think regardless of whether we get something done or not, we want those guys here."

So, Kuminga's fourth year might feature him playing with the luxury of having signed a lucrative new contract. Or, he could have one more full season to prove he's really worth the cash.

After enjoying what he described as one of the best summers of his life, Kuminga comes into whichever situation awaits him with some refined skills on the court, and a better sense of himself off of it.

"My game, knowing things that I like to do besides playing basketball, learning more about the work," Kuminga said of his self-improvement efforts this summer. "Once you're stuck too much in basketball, you don't get to do different things. So just enjoying just traveling, going to different fashion shows, and just meeting new people. And obviously my new look. That's pretty much it."

Kuminga enjoyed the best statistical campaign of his young career last season, though it had its fair share of ups and downs. Now, he and his new hairdo will look to build upon that success -- with or without a payday.

"I'm itching, can't wait," Kuminga said. "I'm very excited, looking forward to it. It's going to be a great season. So I just can't wait to start."

