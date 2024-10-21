Moody, Warriors agree to three-year, $39M extension, per agent

Fourth-year guard Moses Moody has agreed to a three-year, $39 million rookie contract extension with the Warriors, his agent Rich Paul of Klutch Sports told ESPN's Shams Charania on Sunday night.

Golden State Warriors guard Moses Moody has agreed to a three-year, $39 million rookie contract extension, CEO of Klutch Sports, Rich Paul, tells ESPN. Moody has developed into a key, reliable rotation player for Steve Kerr and the Warriors. pic.twitter.com/JVJqZsaJEn — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 21, 2024

Warriors now have Moses Moody locked in for the next 4 years on an NTMLE-value deal in the range of what Cole Anthony, Josh Green, and Deni Avdija received.



Breakdown:



2024/25: $5,803,269

2025/26: $11,701,873

2026/27: $12,638,022

2027/28: $14,660,106

2028: UFA



$13M AAV https://t.co/XtpWZZShAK — GSWCBA (@gswcba) October 21, 2024

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Moody is entering the final year of his four-year rookie contract, which is set to pay him just over $5.8 million this season.

The extension, which runs through the 2027-28 NBA season, comes on the heels of The Athletic's Anthony Slater reporting earlier in the week that Moody and the Warriors were discussing a deal in the range of the mid-level exception, which is approximately $12.859 million for the 2024-25 season and will increase to $13.501 million next season.

The deadline for Moody and fellow fourth-year pro Jonathan Kuminga to sign rookie extensions is Monday.

Moody has been in and out of the Warriors' rotations his first three seasons, but the 22-year-old Arkansas product had a strong training camp and carried that over into the preseason, earning praise from coach Steve Kerr.

Now, with a new extension in place, Moody's role likely will be elevated when the Warriors open the new season on Wednesday in Portland against the Trail Blazers.

While Kerr has some tough rotation decisions to make in the coming days, it's clear Moody now will have a prominent role moving forward.

In 66 games last season, Moody averaged 8.1 points and 3.0 rebounds in 17.5 minutes -- all career highs. He shot 46.2 percent from the field and 36.0 percent from 3-point range.

Moody has shown what he's capable of during an impressive preseason, averaging 15.5 points on 45.6-percent shooting from the field and 39.4 percent from 3-point range in six games.

Moody has the contract and security he was looking for. Now his goal will be to contribute to a bounce-back Warriors season as they hope to return to the NBA playoffs.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast