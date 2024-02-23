Podz jokes Kerr plans to pay Quinones' fine after contract extension

What will Steve Kerr's first major purchase be after signing an NBA record $35 million contract extension?

Supposedly paying Lester Quinones' fines after the 23-year-old's ejection following a scuffle at the end of the Warriors' 97-84 win over the Charlotte Hornets on Friday at Chase Center.

SCUFFLE BREAKS OUT IN DUBS-HORNETS 😳 pic.twitter.com/oUlFOM3NoA — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) February 24, 2024

Lester Quinones and Grant Williams were ejected for their part in the late-game scuffle pic.twitter.com/zmFxeyMrfL — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) February 24, 2024

Following the win, Brandin Podziemski revealed while speaking to reporters that Kerr informed the team he plans to personally cover the expenses incurred from Quinones' unceremonious departure with 12 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter.

"Oh my gosh, that is a lot of money," Podziemski told reporters when asked about Kerr's extension. "But yeah, he told us after he's going to pay for Lester's [Quinones] ejection. He just said thank you to everybody that's contributed over the years, the coaches, the players that really made it possible for him.

"I think that was big time for him to say. I think he's earned it. Four championships with this group, looking to make it five this year, so I think he's definitely earned it.

Podz revealed that Kerr, who agreed to a $35 million-dollar extension today, is going to cover the fines from Lester Quinones' ejection 😂 pic.twitter.com/LjfkQA8m4s — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) February 24, 2024

Kerr's two-year extension makes him the highest-paid coach on record in NBA history.

While the specific fines Quinones incurred have yet to be announced, the NBA bylaws state that the 23-year-old will be fined $2,000 per technical, with the commissioner possessing the ability to assess a fine up to but not exceeding $50,000 at his sole discretion.

Kerr's gesture of goodwill is emphasized even more due to Quinones' recently converted standard contract having a base salary estimated at $548,815 for the 2023-24 season, per Spotrac, by far the lowest total on the team.

