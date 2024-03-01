Angry Kerr shoots ball during timeout after sloppy start vs. Raptors

A very frustrated Steve Kerr made sure to get his point across after calling an early timeout during the Warriors' sloppy start to Friday's game against the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena.

Kerr called his first timeout at the 7:40 mark of the first quarter following an Immanuel Quickley pull-up 3-pointer. As Kerr walked onto the court, he asked Warriors superstar Steph Curry for the ball to put on a demonstration. The coach then let a midrange jumper rip, seemingly trying to show his team how it's done and send a message that they need to score more.

Kerr walked on the court and got a shot up after calling a timeout 😂 pic.twitter.com/K1U57CT7ks — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 2, 2024

That message didn't fully register, though, and 20 seconds later, Kerr called yet another timeout after RJ Barrett sank a 23-foot trey.

This time, Kerr was well past using his actions and gimmicks to coach and instead used his words to express his frustrations with his team.

Cameras showed Kerr visibly upset as he stepped onto the floor, yelling and pointing at Warriors young forward Jonathan Kuminga before turning his anger toward the rest of the players walking his way.

Kerr is not happy 😬 pic.twitter.com/GyMjCwrlTA — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 2, 2024

Kerr's frustrations stemmed from a rough start for Golden State as the team sought its eighth consecutive road win. And at the time of his second timeout, every Warrior not named Moses Moody was scoreless.

Moody had all of the Warriors' seven points nearly five minutes into the game -- not ideal to win a basketball and clearly not acceptable to Kerr's standard.

A fired up Kerr could serve as just what the Warriors needed, though, as they hope to pull out their 11th win in 13 games.

