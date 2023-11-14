Steph Curry out for Warriors-Timberwolves with right knee soreness

Steph Curry will not be on the court Tuesday night as the Warriors go up against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Golden State's star point guard has been ruled out for the NBA In-Season Tournament game at Chase Center with right knee soreness after originally being listed as questionable for the Group Play contest.

The matchup is the second of two straight games against the Timberwolves, the first of which the Warriors dropped by a score of 116-110 on Sunday. Curry potentially could have injured his knee in the second quarter of that game, when he took a fall across the court from the Minnesota bench. The 35-year-old got with a limp, but it seemed to fade as he finished the game.

Sunday's defeat brought Golden State's current losing skid to three straight games, and their task of breaking that streak just got a whole lot harder without Curry.

The nine-time NBA All-Star has served as more than just the Warriors' scoring catalyst -- he has been their entire offense as of late. Curry is averaging 30.7 points per game this season, with the team's next-highest scorer being Klay Thompson at 16.1 points per game. And on Sunday, Curry outscored the rest of the Warriors' starters 38-33 in the loss.

The Warriors will look to improve to 2-0 in the In-Season Tournament on Tuesday, but accomplishing that feat without their best player will be a difficult feat.

