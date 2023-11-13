Steph Curry questionable to face Timberwolves with knee soreness

The Warriors could be without star point guard Steph Curry during their second NBA In-Season Tournament game against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday.

The nine-time NBA All-Star is listed as questionable with right knee soreness for the regular-season matchup at Chase Center -- the second of back-to-back games against Anthony Edwards and Co. after Golden State dropped the first meeting by a score of 116-110 on Sunday.

Curry's potential absence comes at an inopportune time as the Warriors try to play their way out of a three-game losing streak. The 35-year-old, unsurprisingly, has served as Golden State's main source of offense through their 11 games so far, which was evident as he outscored the rest of the Warriors' starters 38-33 in Sunday's loss.

Dub Nation can expect to see more of Gary Payton II and rookie Brandin Podziemski should Curry miss Tuesday's game, with veteran Chris Paul likely to start in the four-time champion's absence.

