What Steph bluntly told Draymond after Warriors' loss to Kings

The Warriors' 2023-24 NBA season didn't end as they had wanted, but a stern three-word message from Steph Curry gave Draymond Green some hope for the future.

On the latest "Draymond Green Show" episode, Green revealed an exchange he had with his superstar teammate in the Sacramento Kings' visiting locker room after their season-ending defeat to the Kings in the NBA Play-In Tournament.

"I love these moments because they never seem to not come true," Green prefaced. "Right after the game, in the Kings' locker room, I said, 'I love you bro.' He was like 'I love you too, bro. We ain't done.'

"'You right. Got it. Noted. Cool, we in. You right.' So to think that we've done these things, I love it -- And we're not done."

Despite turning a corner in the second half of the season, Golden State (46-36) finished as the Western Conference's No. 10 seed.

Their path to the playoffs didn't last long when their Northern California rivals sent them packing in a 118-94 loss Tuesday night at Golden 1 Center.

Since the season-ending defeat, a lot has been made about what the future has in store for the Warriors' Big Three of Green, Curry and pending free agent Klay Thompson.

But after the noise dies down and it's time to get back to work, Curry has the utmost confidence in his squad next season. And the NBA world has seen what's happened when you doubt Curry and the Warriors.

